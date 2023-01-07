IceHogs Hit the Road for Weekend with the Wild

Des Moines, Iowa - Kicking-off a two-week road trip with back-to-back games in Des Moines, Iowa, the Rockford IceHogs take on the Iowa Wild tonight at the Wells Fargo Arena at 6 p.m. Tonight will be the fifth head-to-head contest between the two clubs and the second matchup in Des Moines.

2022-23 Season Records

Rockford: 19-10-1-2, 41 points (2nd, Central Division)

Iowa: 13-14-2-2, 30 points (5th, Central Division)

Players to Watch

Forward David Gust (18G, 19A) ranks second for Rockford and leads the team in goals, third most in the AHL. Forward Luke Philp (13G, 11A) has marked five points in two games.

Rookie forward Sammy Walker (13G, 13A) paces Iowa in goals and points this season, and defenseman Joe Hicketts (3G, 20A) ranks second for the Wild and leads the team in assists.

Last Game Highlights

Knocking off Texas in their second-straight overtime contest, the IceHogs topped the Stars 4-3 on Tuesday night. Forwards Luke Philp, David Gust, and defenseman D.J. Busdeker tallied for the Hogs in regulation. Forward Lukas Reichel caught a centering pass from forward Cole Guttman and lit the lamp on the overtime winner. Jaxson Stauber was stout in net, turning away 33 Texas shots to earn his third straight win.

Four For Four

Going 9-3-1-1 in December, the IceHogs marked their first win of 2023 after topping the Central Division's first place Texas Stars on Tuesday night to win their fourth straight game. In four games, the Hogs have tallied 18 goals, marking at least four goals in all four contests.

A Gust State Of Mind

Staying hot into the New Year, forward David Gust has lit the lamp 18 times, third most in the AHL. Leading the IceHogs in goals, Gust holds fourth place for overall scoring in the AHL this season, including a pair of hat tricks on Dec. 13 against the Wild and Dec. 28 against the Grand Rapids Griffins.

Strictly Stauber

Goaltender Jaxson Stauber made 33 saves against the Stars on Tuesday night and bagged his third-straight win. Stauber has a .896% save percentage and marked 242 saves on the 2022-23 season after 11 games.

Working Overtime

Tonight marks the fifth of 12 head-to-head meetings between Rockford and Iowa, and three of the first four contests between the Central Division foes have gone past regulation. Iowa has claimed victories in all three of those contests, including two shootouts and one overtime finish. Rockford knocked off Iowa 7-4 in the lone regulation tilt so far this season between the clubs. Rockford has gone to overtime or a shootout nine times this season, and Iowa is the only team to defeat the IceHogs when the game goes past regulation as the Hogs have won the other six contests (4-0 in OT, 2-0 shootout).

Hogs On The Move

The Chicago Blackhawks recalled forwards Lukas Reichel and Brett Seney from the IceHogs on Wednesday. Seney, 26, ranks second in the AHL with 38 points (14G, 24A) in 32 games with the IceHogs this season. He paces Rockford in assists and points. Reichel, 20, shares second on the IceHogs with 14 goals and is third on the club with 36 points through 32 contests. His 36 points rank fifth in the AHL.

Next Home Game

Join the Rockford IceHogs on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. for Wet Your Whistle Wednesday versus the Grand Rapids Griffins. Get a ticket to the game and two drink tickets (good for beer, soft drinks, or water) for just $20. To unlock the offer on Ticketmaster, use code WYWED before selecting your seats.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games on 23.3 Circle TV! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2022-23 Head-to-Head Schedule (all times Central):

Sun., Nov. 6 vs. Iowa, 4:00 p.m. 4-5 SOL, Recap & Highlights

Fri., Dec. 9 vs. Iowa, 7:00 p.m. 2-3 SOL, Recap & Highlights

Sat., Dec. 10 vs. Iowa, 7:00 p.m. 2-3 OTL, Recap & Highlights

Tues., Dec. 13 at Iowa, 7:00 p.m. 7-4 W Recap & Highlights

Sat., Jan. 7 at Iowa, 6:00 p.m.

Sun., Jan. 8 at Iowa, 3:00 p.m.

Tue., Jan. 24 at Iowa, 7:00 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 3 vs. Iowa, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 4 vs. Iowa, 7:00 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 19 at Iowa, 3:00 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 24 at Iowa, 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 25 vs. Iowa, 7:00 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Wild, All-Time

44-34-9-5

