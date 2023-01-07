Silver Knights Defeated by Canucks, 4-3, on Road

The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Abbotsford Canucks, 4-3, at Abbotsford Centre on Friday evening.

The Silver Knights got on the board first with a goal at 1:31 in the first from Brendan Brisson. He tipped in Connor Corcoran's shot from the point to put them up 1-0, with Lukas Cormier collecting the secondary assist.

However, the Canucks were quick to respond. Bains tied the game just two minutes later, assisted by Brisebois and Klimovich. The Canucks then extended their lead with goals from Klimovich and Podkolzin to end the period with a 3-1 score.

The Knights battled back in the second. Byron Froese scored on the power play to bring the team back within one. Gage Quinney and Cormier both earned assists on the goal.

Quinney tied the game, 3-3, at 8:03 in the third, with Froese collecting his second point of the night.

Di Giuseppe regained the lead for the Canucks with less than two minutes left in the game. Although the Silver Knights had several good chances with the extra skater on, the Canucks' goaltending held them off to secure the win.

The Silver Knights will continue their season tomorrow, January 7, at Abbotsford. Puck drop for the game is set for 7 p.m. Fans can tune in on 1230 The Game or AHL TV with subscription.

