Bears Open 2023 with 3-1 Loss to Checkers

(Hershey, PA) -Hendrix Lapierre scored the lone goal for the Hershey Bears (22-8-2-1) as the team dropped consecutive games in regulation for the first time this season following a 3-1 defeat to the Charlotte Checkers (18-12-2-1) on Saturday night at GIANT Center.

The Checkers opened the scoring at 12:57 of the first period when Aleksi Heponiemi elevated a backhand shot under the bar at the blocker side of Zach Fucale.

Hershey drew level at 1-1 at 17:30 when Lapierre raced down a dump-in from Aaron Ness at the left circle and beat Alex Lyon with a low shot to the far post for his ninth of the season.

Cameron Morrison netted a power-play goal at 14:16 of the third period to put Charlotte up 2-1, and Riley Nash added an empty-net score at 18:05.

Shots finished 25-22 in favor of the Bears. Fucale went 19-for-21 for Hershey; Lyon was 24-for-25 for the Checkers. The Bears were 0-for-4 on the power play, while Charlotte went 1-for-5 with the man advantage.

Hershey continues the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, when the Chocolate and White welcome the Syracuse Crunch to GIANT Center for Hersheypark Pass Night (all fans in attendance will receive a free Hersheypark ticket valid for one-day admission through June 30, 2023) on Sunday, Jan. 8 at 5 p.m. Purchase tickets for the game.

