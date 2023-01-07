Colorado Completes Sweep of Roadrunners with 6-1 Win
January 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
TUCSON, AZ. - Colorado forward Jean-Luc Foudy notched two goals and an assist, as 11 different skaters registered a point in the Eagles 6-1 victory over the Tucson Roadrunners on Saturday. Forwards Sampo Ranta and Alex Galchenyuk each added a goal and an assist, as the win completed a two-game sweep of the Roadrunners. Goaltender Justus Annunen earned the victory in net, making 26 saves on 27 shots.
Colorado would snag an early lead when Foudy skated through the left-wing circle and unfurled a wrister that would beat Roadrunners goalie Jon Gillies and give the Eagles a 1-0 edge just 1:26 into the contest.
A power play would allow Colorado to expand its lead, as Ranta snagged an outlet pass at the Tucson blue line before racing between the circles and lighting the lamp with a shot from the slot to give the Eagles a 2-0 advantage at the 4:42 mark of the first period.
Foudy would again find the back of the net when he collected a rebound at the side of the crease and bashed it home to put Colorado on top 3-0 with 1:44 remaining in the opening 20 minutes of play.
Still on top 3-0 as the puck dropped on the second period, the Eagles watch the Roadrunners take nine penalties in the second period, totaling 32 minutes. The parade to the box would create a bevy of power-play opportunities for Colorado, including two 5-on-3 situations. However, Tucson's penalty kill would rise to the occasion and the two teams would head to the second intermission with the Eagles still on top, 3-0.
A turnover at center ice would send forward Spencer Smallman on a breakaway, which he would cap off with a shot from the right-wing circle that would light the lamp and push Colorado's advantage to 4-0 at the 12:10 mark of the third period.
Tucson would finally stem the tide 23 seconds later when forward Travis Barron split a pair of defenders at the blue line before lifting a backhander past Annunen to trim the deficit to 4-1.
The change in momentum would be brief, as defenseman Luke Martin blistered home a shot from the high slot to make it 5-1 at the 15:33 mark of the final frame. The tally was Martin's first goal and first point in the American Hockey League.
As the contest ticked into the final two minutes, the Roadrunners would pull Gillies in favor of the extra attacker. The move would backfire, as Galchenyuk tucked home an empty-netter with only 11 seconds left to play in the game to round out the 6-1 contest.
The Eagles outshot Tucson by a final count of 38-27, as Colorado finished the night going 1-for-8 on the power play and a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.
The Eagles will be back in action when they return home to take on the Rockford IceHogs on Friday, January 13th at 7:05pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $21. You can find more information on ticket packages, theme tickets, and promotional nights, by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 7, 2023
- Karlsson Scores Highlight Reel Goal To Secure 2-1 Win Over Henderson - Abbotsford Canucks
- Roadrunners Close Out Weekend Series Against Colorado With 6-1 Loss - Tucson Roadrunners
- Silver Knights Drop Second Game, 2-1, to Canucks - Henderson Silver Knights
- Barracuda Blanked by Firebirds, 4-0 - San Jose Barracuda
- Belleville Sens Dominate Moose - Belleville Senators
- Daccord's Third Shutout of Season Extends Firebirds' Winning Streak to Seven - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Colorado Completes Sweep of Roadrunners with 6-1 Win - Colorado Eagles
- Admirals Get Revenge on San Diego - Milwaukee Admirals
- Griffins Pick Up Point In Shootout Loss To Texas - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Monsters Fall Short in 4-1 Loss to Wolves - Cleveland Monsters
- Hogs Grab Road Point, Fall to Wild in OT - Rockford IceHogs
- Lagesson Scores Teddy Bear Toss Goal, Wolves Top Monsters 4-1 - Chicago Wolves
- Mermis Scores Overtime Winner, Wild Beat IceHogs 2-1 - Iowa Wild
- Kristian Reichel Tallies Only Goal For Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Milwaukee Downs San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Bardreau Scores Twice, Terry And Dufour Extend Streaks In Saturday Loss - Bridgeport Islanders
- Crunch Edged by Amerks, 4-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Stranges' Shootout Winner Sends Stars Past Griffins - Texas Stars
- Lyon Shines, Morrison Nets Late Winner as Checkers Beat Bears - Charlotte Checkers
- Bears Open 2023 with 3-1 Loss to Checkers - Hershey Bears
- T-Birds Stymied by Schmid, Comets in 2-1 Loss - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Penguins' Comeback Capped by Nylander's OT Winner - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Brazeau's Three-Point Night Powers P-Bruins Past Islanders - Providence Bruins
- Gurson Overtime Winner Ignites Pandemonium in Utica - Utica Comets
- Penguins' Comeback Capped by Nylander's OT Winner - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolf Pack Lose 4-3 to Penguins in Overtime - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wolf Pack Lose 4-3 to Penguins in Overtime - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Toronto Marlies Close Out Weekend With Battle Against Laval Rocket - Toronto Marlies
- Phantoms Earn Standings Point at Toronto - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Blues Recall D Tyler Tucker - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wranglers Open Second Bowl Seating for Sunday's Game - Calgary Wranglers
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, January 7 at Syracuse - Rochester Americans
- Aliaksei Protas Loaned to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Moose Reassign Forward Joseph Nardi - Manitoba Moose
- Game #32 - Eagles at Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wolf Pack March into Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to Battle Penguins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Rockford IceHogs - Iowa Wild
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Bruins on Military Appreciation Night - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Checkers, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Toronto Marlies Host Lehigh Valley in First Matchup of the Season - Toronto Marlies
- Update on Filip Hallander - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- IceHogs Hit the Road for Weekend with the Wild - Rockford IceHogs
- Roadrunners Open 2023 With One-Goal Loss to Colorado Eagles - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Down Reign, 4-2 - Ontario Reign
- Barracuda's Big Third Soaks Reign, 4-2 - San Jose Barracuda
- Di Giuseppe Grabs Late Winner, Kupsky Picks Up First Win in 4-3 Henderson Victory - Abbotsford Canucks
- Silver Knights Defeated by Canucks, 4-3, on Road - Henderson Silver Knights
- Ads Drop First Game of 2023 - Milwaukee Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.