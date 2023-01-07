Milwaukee Downs San Diego

January 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







The San Diego Gulls fell 5-1 to the Milwaukee Admirals tonight at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, bringing their overall record to 10-24-0-0 and 7-11-0-0 on the road.

Glenn Gawdin scored on the power-play at 17:46 of the second period, earning his ninth goal of the season and tallying goals in back-to-back games (2-0=2) for 3-1=4 points in his last five contests.

Michael Del Zotto posted an assist on the play, extending his point streak to a third game (1-2=3) and maintaining a point-per-game average with 2-3=5 points over his last five contests.

Lukas Dostal extended his record-long shutout sequence to 152:31 tonight (Dec. 9, 2022 - Jan. 7, 2023, spanning four games), which came to an end at 11:59 of the first period. The sequence marks the longest in the Gulls' AHL history, passing John Gibson's streak of 137:13 (Oct. 21-30, 2015, spanning three games).

The Gulls went 4-for-5 on the penalty kill tonight, allowing only one power-play goal in their last three games (12-for-13). This also includes 2:45 minutes of 5-on-3 play for their opponents (two minutes on Jan. 1 at Henderson and 45 second tonight). In addition, San Diego owns an impressive 88.89% kill rate over their last four games, stopping 16-of-18 man-advantage opportunities.

The Gulls also scored a power-play goal in a second consecutive game, converting on 2-of-7 man-advantage chances for a 28.6 % success rate.

Dostal made 24 saves on 28 shots in 28:24 minutes of play and took the loss, while Olle Eriksson Ek stopped 12-of-13 shots in 31:22 of relief.

The Gulls return to Pechanga Arena San Diego on Wednesday, Jan. 11 to face the San Jose Barracuda (7 p.m. PST).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Assistant Coach Jason Clarke

On the loss to Milwaukee

We weren't very good tonight. I mean, our goaltender was real good, and Milwaukee obviously was not very happy with the way they played last night, and they came out and we didn't match their urgency with and without the puck. They were the better team, and the better team won tonight.

On the team's play around goaltender Lukas Dostal

We all know there's nothing he could have had on any of those goals that happened. The biggest and foremost thing on all those plays is we lost a lot of one-on-one battles tonight. When you lose a lot of one-on-one battles, and they continue to have pressure after pressure after pressure, sooner or later the puck is going to go in the net. Just one of those games. We were pretty good the first night, they were better than we were the second night. They deserved to win and we didn't.

On the weekend split with Milwaukee

Any time you can come on the road and win the first game early...we would have liked to play with a little more urgency to get two (wins). If you would have asked me to come here and we would get a split during the weekend, I think everyone would be fairly happy with a split coming on the road after our first road trip of the new year. Power play scored two goals on the weekend, which was good. We scored some 5-on-5 goals. I thought the penalty kill was good all weekend. All in all, out of the six periods we played, we played three, three-and-a-half really good periods and the other ones weren't so good. You forget about it and move on. We have San Jose on Wednesday. We have to sharpen up a few things we didn't do well tonight, and hopefully we're going to take some of this momentum into the game against San Jose on Wednesday.

On returning home on Wednesday

Be nice to be at home, play a home game at home and get our feet underneath us again. All in all, it was a successful weekend in my eyes. We just got to sharpen up a few things. We need to pay attention to detail on a few things. We'll sharpen it up. There's a lot good guys in that room, and it was a good effort from a lot of guys on the weekend. It was a positive note in my mind, and we'll move on to Wednesday and get ready.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.