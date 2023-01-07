Bridgeport Islanders Host Bruins on Military Appreciation Night

January 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders (14-12-6-1) host the Providence Bruins (19-6-5-2) this evening for Military Appreciation Night at Total Mortgage Arena. Puck drop is 7 p.m. The Islanders are looking to snap a nine-game slide (0-6-2-1) after a 4-3 overtime loss at Springfield just 24 hours ago. Kyle MacLean and Chris Terry both scored for the second straight game, while Will Dufour added his 12th goal of the season to help Bridgeport earn one point. The Islanders battled back from a two-goal deficit in the third period and Ken Appleby (0-1-2) made 32 saves until Martin Frk ended the contest at 3:47 of OT. Bridgeport is also looking to end a six-game losing streak at home this evening.

GAME AT A GLANCE

Tonight is the ninth of 12 meetings between the Islanders and Bruins this season, and the fifth of six games in Connecticut. Bridgeport is 4-4-0-0 against Providence, but has dropped each of the last two matchups at home. Kyle MacLean and Chris Terry scored in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Bruins at Total Mortgage Arena. Will Dufour leads all players in the season series with eight points (5g, 3a) in eight games.

VIEW FROM PROVIDENCE

The Bruins are on a three-game win streak following their victory in Bridgeport on Wednesday. Jakub Lauko and Joona Koppanen each scored once and added an assist, while Mike Reilly had two assists and Brandon Bussi (10-2-3) made 24 saves. Bussi is third in the AHL with a 2.12 goals-against-average and leads all netminders with a .935 save percentage through 15 appearances. Providence enters tonight's game second in the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference with 45 points in 32 games, just two points behind the first-place Hershey Bears.

GOING STREAKING

Chris Terry is on a seven-game point streak, tied for the longest streak that any Bridgeport player has had this season. He has four goals and five assists over that span. Terry leads the Islanders in assists (22) and points (32), which are tied for ninth and 15th in the AHL, respectively. Terry has scored a goal in four of the last five games including his 10th of the season last night. He is 35th on the AHL's all-time scoring list with 645 career points and tied for 29th on the all-time goals list (273), even with Don Biggs (1984-93).

DU-SCORE

William Dufour is on a five-game point streak with two goals and three assists during that span. He also has seven points (3g, 4a) in his last seven games overall. Dufour enters the weekend tied for fourth among AHL rookies with 12 goals in 32 games and tied for ninth in scoring (21 points). He also shares fourth among rookies in power-play points (11).

QUICK HITS

Andy Andreoff has points in five of his last seven games with four goals during that span... Bridgeport has six power-play goals in its last seven games and ranks fourth in the league on the man advantage (25.2%)... Ruslan Iskhakov had two assists last night and has three assists in his last two games... He is third among all AHL rookies with 25 points (8g, 17a) and tied for second in assists... Sam Bolduc is tied for fifth among AHL defensemen in points (23), tied for fourth in power-play assists (11) and ranks fifth in shots (81).

AFFILIATES

New York Islanders (22-17-2): Last: 4-1 L at Calgary, last night -- Next: Tuesday vs. Dallas, 7:30 p.m. ET

Worcester Railers (19-12-2-0): Last: 5-4 OTL vs. Reading, last night -- Next: Tonight at Reading, 7:05 p.m. ET

