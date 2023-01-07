Lagesson Scores Teddy Bear Toss Goal, Wolves Top Monsters 4-1

ROSEMONT, Ill.-William Lagesson sent teddy bears soaring to the ice during the Chicago Wolves' 4-1 victory over the Cleveland Monsters on Saturday night at Allstate Arena.

Lagesson and Jack Drury each had goal and an assist while Zack Hayes and Ryan Suzuki also scored to help the Wolves earn a split of the back-to-back games between the teams this weekend.

Midway through the opening period, Lagesson scored his sixth goal of the season when the defenseman stepped into a shot from just inside the blue line off a pass from Josh Melnick and blew it past Cleveland goaltender Pavel Cajan to the glove side.

The goal brought an avalanche of teddy bears tossed to the ice by fans, with the stuffed animals to be donated to Chicago Wolves Charities. It also marked the ninth time in the last 10 games that the Wolves have scored the first goal of the contest.

The Wolves weren't done in the first as Suzuki found the back of the net with .3 seconds remaining on the clock. The center pounced on a loose puck between the circles, spun and fired a shot by Cajan's glove for Suzuki's third goal of the season.

In the second, Chicago took a 3-0 lead when Hayes finished off a pretty passing sequence. Tuukka Tieksola carried the puck into the offense zone and passed it to Vasily Ponomarev who then found a streaking Hayes. The defenseman then flipped in his second goal of the season from in close.

Late in the third, the Monsters' Josh Dunne scored with an extra attacker on the ice but Drury capped the scoring with an empty-net goal for his fourth goal of the season.

Zachary Sawchenko (39 saves) won for the second time in three games for the Wolves while Cajan (15 saves) suffered the loss for Cleveland.

The Wolves improved to 12-16-3-1 on the season while Cleveland fell to 13-15-1-2.

Up next: The Wolves will travel to Grand Rapids next Saturday to face the Griffins (6 p.m., AHLTV).

