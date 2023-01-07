Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Rockford IceHogs

Iowa Wild (13-14-2-2; 30 pts.) vs. Rockford IceHogs (19-10-1-2; 41 pts.)

The Iowa Wild welcome the Rockford IceHogs to Wells Fargo Arena Saturday at 7 p.m. for the first of a pair of weekend games. Iowa won its first three games at Rockford before dropping a home contest to the IceHogs on Dec. 13.

OT THRILLERS

Iowa and Rockford have required overtime in three of four meetings this season. The Wild took a pair of shootout wins at BMO Harris Bank Center on Nov. 6 and Dec. 9 before winning in overtime at Rockford on Dec. 10. All three of Iowa's overtime or shootout wins have come against Rockford. The IceHogs have won three overtime games and two shootouts. Iowa has two overtime losses and two shootout defeats.

TEAM LEADERS

- Steven Fogarty leads Iowa with five goals against Rockford in four games this season

- Marco Rossi has paced the Wild with four assists in three games against the IceHogs

- Zane McIntyre has won both starts against Rockford

- David Gust leads the IceHogs with five points against the Wild (3-2=5)

HOT HANDS

- Sammy Walker has points in each of his last five games (4-4=8)

- Joe Hicketts has posted two assists in consecutive games

- Alec Regula has points in each of his last three games (1-5=6)

- Jaxson Stauber has won each of his last three starts

