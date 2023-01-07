Wolf Pack Lose 4-3 to Penguins in Overtime

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON, PA - The Hartford Wolf Pack built a 3-0 lead on Saturday night at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, controlling the first 30 minutes of their game against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. A wild turn of events in the final 30 minutes would flip the result upside-down, however, as the Penguins roared back for a stunning 4-3 overtime victory.

Alex Nylander completed the comeback for the home side 1:24 into overtime. Valtteri Puustinen entered the Wolf Pack zone with possession, then flung a backhand pass to Nylander in the left-wing circle. Nylander weaved around Lauri Pajuniemi, then lifted a backhand shot over Dylan Garand to give the Penguins the win.

Hartford started the game with a picturesque first period. Brandon Scanlin opened the scoring 6:39 into the contest with his second goal in as many nights. Scanlin blasted a one-time shot by Taylor Gauthier from the right-wing faceoff circle to provide the visitors with the icebreaker.

Will Cuylle extended the lead to 2-0 at 19:13, turning and firing a shot from distance that fooled Gauthier for his ninth tally of the campaign. Zac Jones would balloon the lead to 3-0 8:59 into the middle stanza.

Ben Tardif alertly entered the zone onside, then sent a pass into the right-wing circle to Cristiano DiGiacinto. DiGiacinto then found Jones streaking through the slot, hitting him with a perfect pass. Jones went backhand to forehand, beating Gauthier with a close range shot.

From there, however, the Penguins would take over. Jonathan Gruden found a loose puck in the right-wing circle of the Wolf Pack zone after a turnover saw the puck left behind. Gruden snapped home his seventh of the season at 12:57 to bring the Penguins back into the game.

Gruden would make it a 3-2 contest just 3:31 into the third, as a Jon Lizotte shot bounced off his leg and by Dylan Garand.

Corey Andonovski would jam home a loose puck at 12:57 to tie the game, forcing an unlikely overtime.

In overtime, Nylander completed the comeback to push the Penguins to victory just 84 seconds in, handing Hartford their third consecutive extra time loss and fourth overall loss in a row.

The Wolf Pack's road trip continues Tuesday night when the club visits the Charlotte Checkers. The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

