Toronto Marlies Host Lehigh Valley in First Matchup of the Season

January 7, 2023







The Toronto Marlies continue their 6-game homestand with a game against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Saturday evening. This marks the first of two matchups between the two clubs this season.

In the 2021-22 season, the Marlies were 2-0-0-0 against the Phantoms. However, in the last five years Lehigh Valley has had the edge with a 3-0-2-0 record against Toronto. Currently, Toronto sits 3rd overall in the Eastern Conference with a 20-9-1-1 record, while Lehigh Valley sits in 10th with a 15-13-2-1 record.

Both teams are heading into Saturday's game with a win. The Marlies won 5-4 in over the Utica Comets on Tuesday night, while the Phantoms are coming off a 3-2 win over the Rochester Americans on Friday night.

Players to look out for on the Marlies side include Adam Gaudette who has 20 points (13G, 7A) in 23 games this season, and Bobby McMann who has points (3-3-6) in four consecutive games. On the Phantoms side, Tyson Foerster leads the team with 20 points (9G, 11A).

Puck drop is 4:00pm on the Toronto Maple Leafs app and AHLTV.

