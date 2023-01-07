Lyon Shines, Morrison Nets Late Winner as Checkers Beat Bears
January 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
It was a tight battle in Hershey for Charlotte's road-trip finale on Saturday, but a stellar showing from Alex Lyon and a clutch tally from Cam Morrison lifted the Checkers over the Bears 3-1.
The final statline for Lyon showed 24 saves, but on more than one occasion the veteran goaltender stared down breakaways and Grade-A chances. He stood tall, however, and aside from the one blemish late in the first period, Lyon kept his squad in a position to claim the two points with a gem between the pipes.
Both teams found the back of the net in the latter half of the opening frame - with Aleksi Heponiemi roofing a quick backhander to kick off his big three-point night - but those would prove to be the only offensive conversions until the waning minutes of regulation. Embarking on their fifth power play of the night, the Checkers would finally break through as Cam Morrison redirected a Santtu Kinnunen point shot in front and put the visitors on top with under six minutes remaining.
Hershey's push down the stretch would be fruitless, and Riley Nash found the back of the empty net to deliver the final blow in Charlotte's 3-1 dispatching of the Bears.
NOTES
The Checkers went 4-1-0-0 on this post-holiday break road trip ... Charlotte is now 3-1-0-0 against Hershey this season ... Alex Lyon has wins in three of his last four starts and has made at least 23 saves in three straight appearances ... Aleksi Heponiemi matched his career high and recorded his first three-point game of the season ... Heponiemi has a point in seven of his last nine games ... Santtu Kinnunen extended his point streak to four games ... Riley Nash extended his point streak to three games ... Cam Morrison has points in back-to-back games, his first point streak of the season ... The Checkers were perfect on the penalty kill for the second straight game ... The Checkers have allowed two or fewer goals in six of their last seven games - all of which were wins ... Zach Uens, Logan Hutsko, Justin Sourdif, Tag Bertuzzi, Serron Noel and J-F Berube were the scratches for Charlotte
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 7, 2023
- Griffins Pick Up Point In Shootout Loss To Texas - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Monsters Fall Short in 4-1 Loss to Wolves - Cleveland Monsters
- Hogs Grab Road Point, Fall to Wild in OT - Rockford IceHogs
- Lagesson Scores Teddy Bear Toss Goal, Wolves Top Monsters 4-1 - Chicago Wolves
- Mermis Scores Overtime Winner, Wild Beat IceHogs 2-1 - Iowa Wild
- Kristian Reichel Tallies Only Goal For Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Milwaukee Downs San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Bardreau Scores Twice, Terry And Dufour Extend Streaks In Saturday Loss - Bridgeport Islanders
- Crunch Edged by Amerks, 4-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Stranges' Shootout Winner Sends Stars Past Griffins - Texas Stars
- Lyon Shines, Morrison Nets Late Winner as Checkers Beat Bears - Charlotte Checkers
- Bears Open 2023 with 3-1 Loss to Checkers - Hershey Bears
- T-Birds Stymied by Schmid, Comets in 2-1 Loss - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Penguins' Comeback Capped by Nylander's OT Winner - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Brazeau's Three-Point Night Powers P-Bruins Past Islanders - Providence Bruins
- Gurson Overtime Winner Ignites Pandemonium in Utica - Utica Comets
- Penguins' Comeback Capped by Nylander's OT Winner - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolf Pack Lose 4-3 to Penguins in Overtime - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wolf Pack Lose 4-3 to Penguins in Overtime - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Toronto Marlies Close Out Weekend With Battle Against Laval Rocket - Toronto Marlies
- Phantoms Earn Standings Point at Toronto - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Blues Recall D Tyler Tucker - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wranglers Open Second Bowl Seating for Sunday's Game - Calgary Wranglers
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, January 7 at Syracuse - Rochester Americans
- Aliaksei Protas Loaned to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Moose Reassign Forward Joseph Nardi - Manitoba Moose
- Game #32 - Eagles at Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wolf Pack March into Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to Battle Penguins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Rockford IceHogs - Iowa Wild
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Bruins on Military Appreciation Night - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Checkers, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Toronto Marlies Host Lehigh Valley in First Matchup of the Season - Toronto Marlies
- Update on Filip Hallander - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- IceHogs Hit the Road for Weekend with the Wild - Rockford IceHogs
- Roadrunners Open 2023 With One-Goal Loss to Colorado Eagles - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Down Reign, 4-2 - Ontario Reign
- Barracuda's Big Third Soaks Reign, 4-2 - San Jose Barracuda
- Di Giuseppe Grabs Late Winner, Kupsky Picks Up First Win in 4-3 Henderson Victory - Abbotsford Canucks
- Silver Knights Defeated by Canucks, 4-3, on Road - Henderson Silver Knights
- Ads Drop First Game of 2023 - Milwaukee Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.