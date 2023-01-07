Belleville Sens Dominate Moose

January 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - Kevin Mandolese made 31 saves and Scott Sabourin scored twice as the Belleville Senators extended their winning streak to three straight with a 6-1 victory over the Manitoba Moose on Saturday night at CAA Arena.

Belleville opened the scoring at the 8:11 mark of the first period when Viktor Lodin found the back of the net. Later in the frame, Manitoba evened the contest through Kristian Reichel with 1:40 remaining in the stanza.

In the second, the Senators restored their advantage as Joe Carroll notched his third of the season on the power play to take a 2-1 lead after forty minutes of play.

Early in the third, Scott Sabourin made it 3-1 with a beautiful release from the high slot. The tallying continued when defenceman Jacob Larsson put home his first of the season before Sabourin collected his second of the night with an empty net goal at 15:23. Belleville would strike once more as Ridly Greig rounded out the high-scoring affair.

Sens On Special Teams:

Power Play: 1/3 |Penalty Kill: 1/1

Fast Facts:

Kevin Mandolese made 31 saves in the win.

Belleville scored six times on 19 shots.

Ridly Greig extended their point streak to five games.

Scott Sabourin has goals in back-to-back games.

Chad Yetman recorded his first point of the season with an assist.

Cole Reinhardt has points in three straight contests.

Jacob Larsson tallied his first goal of the season.

Sound Bytes: Head Coach Troy Mann: "We grinded away and the good teams find ways to win games. I'm real proud of the guys for just sticking through it, and I thought the third goal was a big goal for us. Once we got that third one the floodgates opened and it was a breath of fresh air on the bench."

