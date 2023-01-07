Daccord's Third Shutout of Season Extends Firebirds' Winning Streak to Seven
January 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release
The Firebirds kicked off Pride Weekend by extending their winning streak to seven straight games with a 4-0 win over the San Jose Barracuda. Joey Daccord made 39 saves for his third shutout of the season as Brogan Rafferty, Alexander True, Cameron Hughes, and Carsen Twarynski all netted goals to help the Firebirds move to 22-6-3-0 on the season.
The Firebirds struck first in the contest on a Brogan Rafferty just 4:28 into the game. Ryker Evans and Max McCormick teamed up to feed Rafferty for his fourth goal of the season. Coachella Valley increased their advantage on a powerplay goal at 12:06 from Alexander True. Cameron Hughes directed the puck towards the net and found the stick of True to make it 2-0. The goal was True's fourth of the season and the secondary assist belonged to Kole Lind.
Coachella Valley continued the scoring in the second period on a rush in the offensive zone. Lind crossed the blue line and passed the puck to True, who then found Hughes for the 3-0 lead at 9:18.
Carsen Twarynski redirected a Matt Tennyson shot in the third period to cash in for the fourth and final goal for the Firebirds. The secondary helper on Twarynski's seventh of the season was awarded to Luke Henman.
Joey Daccord stopped all 39 shots he faced in the victory and the Firebirds put 31 shots on Barracuda netminder Eetu Makiniemi. Coachella Valley went 1-for-3 on the powerplay and finished 5-for-5 on the penalty kill.
NEXT GAME: The Firebirds wrap up the Pride Weekend with an afternoon tilt against the Ontario Reign at Acrisure Arena tomorrow, Sunday, January 8th. Puck drop is set for 3pm.
Full Season, partial plans, and group tickets are also on sale for the Firebirds' inaugural season. For more information and to purchase your ticket plan, please visit www.cvfirebirds.com or call 760-835-8778. View the team's full game and promotional schedule, including theme night events at www.cvfirebirds.com/schedule.
