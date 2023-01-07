Aliaksei Protas Loaned to Hershey
January 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the NHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that forward Aliaksei Protas has been loaned to Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington's senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan.
Protas, 22, has skated in 41 games with the Capitals this season, posting 10 points (3g, 7a). The 6'6", 225-pound forward has played in 74 career games with Washington over the past two seasons, notching 19 points (6g, 13a).
The native of Vitebsk, Belarus played in 42 games with the Bears in 2021-22, finishing with 24 points (8g, 16a), and earning Hershey's Rookie of the Year award. Protas joined the Bears for the final 16 games of the 2020-21 season, scoring seven points (2g, 5a) after completing his first professional season in the KHL for HC Dinamo Minsk.
As he did previously, Protas will wear #40 for Hershey.
Hershey continues the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, when the Chocolate and White welcome the Charlotte Checkers to GIANT Center for Toyota Trucker Hat Night (featuring a Toyota Trucker Hat giveaway for the first 5,000 fans in attendance) tonight at 7 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 7, 2023
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, January 7 at Syracuse - Rochester Americans
- Aliaksei Protas Loaned to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Moose Reassign Forward Joseph Nardi - Manitoba Moose
- Game #32 - Eagles at Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wolf Pack March into Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to Battle Penguins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Rockford IceHogs - Iowa Wild
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Bruins on Military Appreciation Night - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Checkers, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Toronto Marlies Host Lehigh Valley in First Matchup of the Season - Toronto Marlies
- Update on Filip Hallander - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- IceHogs Hit the Road for Weekend with the Wild - Rockford IceHogs
- Roadrunners Open 2023 With One-Goal Loss to Colorado Eagles - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Down Reign, 4-2 - Ontario Reign
- Barracuda's Big Third Soaks Reign, 4-2 - San Jose Barracuda
- Di Giuseppe Grabs Late Winner, Kupsky Picks Up First Win in 4-3 Henderson Victory - Abbotsford Canucks
- Silver Knights Defeated by Canucks, 4-3, on Road - Henderson Silver Knights
- Ads Drop First Game of 2023 - Milwaukee Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.