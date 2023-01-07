Aliaksei Protas Loaned to Hershey

January 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the NHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that forward Aliaksei Protas has been loaned to Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington's senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Protas, 22, has skated in 41 games with the Capitals this season, posting 10 points (3g, 7a). The 6'6", 225-pound forward has played in 74 career games with Washington over the past two seasons, notching 19 points (6g, 13a).

The native of Vitebsk, Belarus played in 42 games with the Bears in 2021-22, finishing with 24 points (8g, 16a), and earning Hershey's Rookie of the Year award. Protas joined the Bears for the final 16 games of the 2020-21 season, scoring seven points (2g, 5a) after completing his first professional season in the KHL for HC Dinamo Minsk.

As he did previously, Protas will wear #40 for Hershey.

Hershey continues the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, when the Chocolate and White welcome the Charlotte Checkers to GIANT Center for Toyota Trucker Hat Night (featuring a Toyota Trucker Hat giveaway for the first 5,000 fans in attendance) tonight at 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.