Toronto Marlies Close Out Weekend With Battle Against Laval Rocket
January 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies close out the weekend with a home game against the Laval Rocket on Sunday evening. This marks the third of eight matchups between the two clubs this season. Currently, Toronto has won both previous matchups.
The two teams last met on November 4th when Toronto won 5-4 in overtime. Toronto currently sits atop the North Division standings in first place with a 21-9-1-1 record, while Laval sits in fifth place with a 13-15-4-1 record.
Toronto heads into Sunday's game with a 5-4 shootout win over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Saturday, while Laval is coming off a 5-4 overtime loss to the Manitoba Moose on Friday.
Players to look out for on the Marlies side include Joseph Blandisi who has 12 points (5G, 7A) in his last 10 games, and Logan Shaw who has 16 points (6G, 10A) on the power-play this season. On the Rocket side, Anthony Richard leads the way with 31 points (18G, 13A).
Puck drop is at 4:00pm on the Toronto Maple Leafs app and AHLTV.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
