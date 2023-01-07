Barracuda's Big Third Soaks Reign, 4-2
January 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
Ontario, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (15-18-0-1) scored a season-high four goals in the third period on Friday night at the Toyota Arena, downing the Ontario Reign (15-13-0-1), 4-2, in come-from-behind fashion. In the win, Thomas Bordeleau netted a pair of goals to lead the way and Darren Brady and Will Riedell each notched their first AHL tallies.
In the first, the Barracuda outshot the Reign 10-8, and each team went 0-1 on the power play as the game remained 0-0 after 20.
In the second, on Ontario's second power play, the Reign broke through as Lias Andersson found Tyler Madden (6) in the low-slot from below the goal line. For Madden, it was his first goal in his last 13 games.
Entering Friday, the Barracuda were just 1-17 this season when trailing after two periods, but at 6:24, Bordeleau (16) leveled the score by banking a shot off Cal Petersen from below the end line. Then, at 9:43, Brady (1) slung a puck through traffic from the point to make it 2-1 Barracuda. After Jasper Weatherby was called for high-sticking, the Reign evened the score when Anderson spotted T.J. Tynan (4) on the back post. But, after Petersen was called for tripping, Bordeleau one-timed in a shot from the right wing at 16:30 to give the Barracuda back its lead at 3-2. Will Riedell (1) sealed the victory with an empty-netter at 19:17.
Aaron Dell (6-7-0) made it wins in consecutive games, making 28 saves on 30 shots, while Petersen (4-5-0) suffered his fourth consecutive loss, giving up three goals on 32 shots.
