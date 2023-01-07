Karlsson Scores Highlight Reel Goal To Secure 2-1 Win Over Henderson

January 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release







The Abbotsford Canucks hosted the Henderson Silver Knights for the second time in as many days on Saturday night. The clash was the sixth of the season between the two teams, with the Canucks leading the season series 3-2 thanks to a 4-3 victory on Friday night.

Christian Wolanin entered Saturday's contest leading the AHL in points among active players (38) while Linus Karlsson was tied for the league lead in points by a rookie (26). Matt Alfaro and Marc Gatcomb both returned to the lineup, while Arturs Silovs made his return to the Abbotsford crease following a Jake Kupsky victory on Friday.

Across the ice would be Laurent Brossoit in the Henderson goal, who sat behind Jiri Patera on on Friday. Brossoit looked to build on his team leading six victories on Saturday, and his team helped him out in the opening frame.

Just over halfway through the first period, Jake Bischoff opened the scoring in the contest with an effort that just trickled under the arm of Silovs. Bischoff's tally would be his second of the season and the lone goal of the opening 20 minutes. Henderson outshot Abbotsford 10-8 as the two sided headed to the locker rooms.

Abbotsford picked up the urgency to start the second period, with multiple dangerous opportunities in front of Brossoit. Some effective fore-checking from Arsh Bains and Linus Karlsson helped generate some momentum for the Canucks.

That momentum swing would be capitalized on by Nils Höglander who picked up his first goal at the Abbotsford Centre. Fighting the puck off of the boards, Höglander centered the puck for Linus Karlsson was tied up by a Henderson defender. Höglander picked up his own pass and fired the puck five-hole on Brossoit.

The Swede's third of the season would be the lone goal of the second period, as the two teams would be all tied up at one after forty minutes.

Linus Karlsson would have a great chance eight minutes into the third as he connected on some sharp passing from his linemates. His effort would be denied by the outstretched toe of Brossoit, keeping the game level at one.

However, just as it had on Friday night, this one would be decided deep into the third period. Nils Åman played the puck to Karlsson down low in front of Brossoit. In one swift motion, Linus Karlsson put the puck between his legs and roofed it over the shoulder of the Henderson netminder with just over two minutes remaining in the third.

The goal marked the second tally of the year from a between-the-legs effort from Karlsson, who picked up his tenth of the season, tying Jack Rathbone for most goals in a single season by a rookie in franchise history.

The clock ran down to read 0:00 with Abbotsford completing the comeback and taking the game as 2-1 winners. Arturs Silovs stopped 26 of 27 shots while Abbotsford went one for two on the man advantage. Brossoit made 28 saves on 30 shots against in the Silver Knights goal.

"I got a nice pass from Nils (Åman), and I had already decided that if I get the puck then I'll do this move." - Linus Karlsson

Up next for Abbotsford is a quick trip to San Jose next weekend for a pair of games against the Barracuda. The games will be on Saturday night and Sunday afternoon, before Abbotsford returns home for a five-game home-stand. That stretch features three games against Calgary before welcoming the Toronto Marlies for a pair of back-to-back games.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.