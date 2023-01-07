Blues Recall D Tyler Tucker
January 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has placed forward Logan Brown on injured reserve (IR). In addition, the Blues recalled defenseman Tyler Tucker from their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.
Brown, 24, has dressed in nine games with the Blues this season, posting two assists. A native of St. Louis, the 6'6, 218-pound forward has appeared in 78 career NHL regular-season games, recording 22 points (five goals, 17 assists) and 14 penalty minutes. Brown was acquired by the Blues via trade from the Ottawa Senators on September 25, 2021.
Tucker, 22, has served five penalty minutes in four appearances with the Blues this season. The 6'1, 203-pound defenseman has also dressed in 25 games with the Thunderbirds, posting 13 points (one goal, 12 assist) and 45 penalty minutes. The Thunder Bay, Ontario, native was drafted by the Blues in the seventh round, 200th overall, of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.
Thunderbirds fans can reserve their seats for the 2022-23 season and lock in the best prices and member benefits by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 7, 2023
- Toronto Marlies Close Out Weekend With Battle Against Laval Rocket - Toronto Marlies
- Phantoms Earn Standings Point at Toronto - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Blues Recall D Tyler Tucker - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wranglers Open Second Bowl Seating for Sunday's Game - Calgary Wranglers
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, January 7 at Syracuse - Rochester Americans
- Aliaksei Protas Loaned to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Moose Reassign Forward Joseph Nardi - Manitoba Moose
- Game #32 - Eagles at Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wolf Pack March into Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to Battle Penguins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Rockford IceHogs - Iowa Wild
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Bruins on Military Appreciation Night - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Checkers, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Toronto Marlies Host Lehigh Valley in First Matchup of the Season - Toronto Marlies
- Update on Filip Hallander - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- IceHogs Hit the Road for Weekend with the Wild - Rockford IceHogs
- Roadrunners Open 2023 With One-Goal Loss to Colorado Eagles - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Down Reign, 4-2 - Ontario Reign
- Barracuda's Big Third Soaks Reign, 4-2 - San Jose Barracuda
- Di Giuseppe Grabs Late Winner, Kupsky Picks Up First Win in 4-3 Henderson Victory - Abbotsford Canucks
- Silver Knights Defeated by Canucks, 4-3, on Road - Henderson Silver Knights
- Ads Drop First Game of 2023 - Milwaukee Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Thunderbirds Stories
- Blues Recall D Tyler Tucker
- Frk Finishes Isles' Comeback Hopes; T-Birds Win 4th Straight
- T-Birds Open 2023 on Home Ice Friday & Saturday
- T-Birds Announce Inaugural Stair Climb Event Prior to Hometown Heroes Night on January 28
- Blues Recall D Steven Santini