Blues Recall D Tyler Tucker

January 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has placed forward Logan Brown on injured reserve (IR). In addition, the Blues recalled defenseman Tyler Tucker from their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Brown, 24, has dressed in nine games with the Blues this season, posting two assists. A native of St. Louis, the 6'6, 218-pound forward has appeared in 78 career NHL regular-season games, recording 22 points (five goals, 17 assists) and 14 penalty minutes. Brown was acquired by the Blues via trade from the Ottawa Senators on September 25, 2021.

Tucker, 22, has served five penalty minutes in four appearances with the Blues this season. The 6'1, 203-pound defenseman has also dressed in 25 games with the Thunderbirds, posting 13 points (one goal, 12 assist) and 45 penalty minutes. The Thunder Bay, Ontario, native was drafted by the Blues in the seventh round, 200th overall, of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

Thunderbirds fans can reserve their seats for the 2022-23 season and lock in the best prices and member benefits by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.