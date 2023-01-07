Brazeau's Three-Point Night Powers P-Bruins Past Islanders

Bridgeport, CT - Justin Brazeau posted two goals and an assist, helping extend the Providence Bruins' win streak to four games with a 6-3 victory over the Bridgeport Islanders on Saturday night at Total Mortgage Arena. Oskar Steen, Vinni Lettieri, and Mike Reilly all notched a goal and an assist, while Joona Koppanen scored the other goal for the P-Bruins.

How It Happened

While crossing the blueline, Erik Brown slid the puck across to Cole Bardreau, who fired a snapshot on the breakaway high blocker side to give the Islanders a 1-0 lead with 4:19 remaining in the first period.

Off an offensive zone face-off, Reilly wristed the puck from the point, bouncing it off the goaltender's pads and leading to a rebound for Brazeau at the top of the crease, who tied the game at 1-1 just 1:41 into the first period. Koppanen was awarded an assist for the face-off win.

Kai Wissman found Brazeau cutting down from the point, who beat the goaltender glove side with a wrist shot from just inside the right circle with 13:23 remaining in the second period to give the P-Bruins a 2-1 lead. Joey Abate received an assist as well.

Seth Helgeson's shot from the point was deflected with traffic in the slot by Cole Bardreau and into the back of the net to tie the game at 2-2 with 6:53 to play in the second period.

50 seconds after the Islanders tied the game, Brazeau found Koppanen at the right face-off dot, who wristed a shot top shelf to give Providence a 3-2 lead with 6:03 left in the second period. Jakub Lauko was credited with an assist as well.

Josiah Didier fired a shot from the right-side boards that bounced around the crease, eventually finding the stick of Lettieri, who buried it from just outside the blue paint to give the P-Bruins a 4-2 lead with 5:31 remaining in the second period. Steen received an assist on the goal as well.

Lettieri fired a one-timer in the slot that ricocheted off the right pad of the goaltender and onto Steen's stick, who put home the rebound just 1:22 into the third period to give Providence a 5-2 lead. John Beecher was credited with an assist as well.

Helgeson's shot from the point was deflected on top of the crease by Chris Terry and into the net with 8:18 left in the third period, shrinking the P-Bruins lead to 5-3.

Reilly fired a shot on the empty net from below his own goal line with 2:55 left in the third period to give Providence a 6-3 lead. Goaltender Brandon Bussi was credited with the assist.

Stats

Steen's two point night extended his point streak to four games. He has seven points in his last four games and goals in two straight.

Lauko is riding a three game point streak thanks to an assist tonight, with four total points in that span.

Koppanen's goal extended his point streak to three games as well.

Bussi stopped 36 of 39 shots. Providence totaled 31 shots in the contest.

The P-Bruins power play went 0-for-3, and the penalty kill was 5-for-5.

Next Game

The P-Bruins host the Utica Comets on Sunday, January 8 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m. ET.

