Monsters Fall Short in 4-1 Loss to Wolves
January 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CHICAGO - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Chicago Wolves 4-1 on Saturday night at Allstate Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 13-15-1-2 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Chicago took the lead in the opening period with goals from William Lagesson at 12:41 and Ryan Suzuki at 19:59 leaving Cleveland trailing 2-0 after 20 minutes. The Wolves added a marker from Zack Hayes at 14:30 of the middle frame sending the Monsters to the final intermission behind 3-0. Josh Dunne notched a tally at 14:48 of the third period with assists from Trey Fix-Wolansky and Jake Christiansen, but Chicago added an empty-net goal from Jack Drury at 17:44 pushing the game out of reach with a final score of 4-1.
Cleveland's Pavel Cajan made 15 saves in defeat while Chicago's Zachary Sawchenko stopped 39 shots for the win.
The Monsters continue the road trip when they visit the Utica Comets on Wednesday, January 11, with an 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Adirondack Bank Center. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 7, 2023
- Admirals Get Revenge on San Diego - Milwaukee Admirals
- Griffins Pick Up Point In Shootout Loss To Texas - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Monsters Fall Short in 4-1 Loss to Wolves - Cleveland Monsters
- Hogs Grab Road Point, Fall to Wild in OT - Rockford IceHogs
- Lagesson Scores Teddy Bear Toss Goal, Wolves Top Monsters 4-1 - Chicago Wolves
- Mermis Scores Overtime Winner, Wild Beat IceHogs 2-1 - Iowa Wild
- Kristian Reichel Tallies Only Goal For Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Milwaukee Downs San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Bardreau Scores Twice, Terry And Dufour Extend Streaks In Saturday Loss - Bridgeport Islanders
- Crunch Edged by Amerks, 4-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Stranges' Shootout Winner Sends Stars Past Griffins - Texas Stars
- Lyon Shines, Morrison Nets Late Winner as Checkers Beat Bears - Charlotte Checkers
- Bears Open 2023 with 3-1 Loss to Checkers - Hershey Bears
- T-Birds Stymied by Schmid, Comets in 2-1 Loss - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Penguins' Comeback Capped by Nylander's OT Winner - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Brazeau's Three-Point Night Powers P-Bruins Past Islanders - Providence Bruins
- Gurson Overtime Winner Ignites Pandemonium in Utica - Utica Comets
- Penguins' Comeback Capped by Nylander's OT Winner - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolf Pack Lose 4-3 to Penguins in Overtime - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wolf Pack Lose 4-3 to Penguins in Overtime - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Toronto Marlies Close Out Weekend With Battle Against Laval Rocket - Toronto Marlies
- Phantoms Earn Standings Point at Toronto - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Blues Recall D Tyler Tucker - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wranglers Open Second Bowl Seating for Sunday's Game - Calgary Wranglers
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, January 7 at Syracuse - Rochester Americans
- Aliaksei Protas Loaned to Hershey - Hershey Bears
- Moose Reassign Forward Joseph Nardi - Manitoba Moose
- Game #32 - Eagles at Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wolf Pack March into Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to Battle Penguins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Rockford IceHogs - Iowa Wild
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Bruins on Military Appreciation Night - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Checkers, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Toronto Marlies Host Lehigh Valley in First Matchup of the Season - Toronto Marlies
- Update on Filip Hallander - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- IceHogs Hit the Road for Weekend with the Wild - Rockford IceHogs
- Roadrunners Open 2023 With One-Goal Loss to Colorado Eagles - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Down Reign, 4-2 - Ontario Reign
- Barracuda's Big Third Soaks Reign, 4-2 - San Jose Barracuda
- Di Giuseppe Grabs Late Winner, Kupsky Picks Up First Win in 4-3 Henderson Victory - Abbotsford Canucks
- Silver Knights Defeated by Canucks, 4-3, on Road - Henderson Silver Knights
- Ads Drop First Game of 2023 - Milwaukee Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Monsters Fall Short in 4-1 Loss to Wolves
- Monsters Beat Wolves 5-2 After Scoring Five Unanswered Goals
- Monsters Sign Forward Luka Burzan to Pro Tryout Contract
- Monsters Fall In 3-1 Battle Against Griffins
- Monsters Defenseman David Jiricek Named AHL Rookie of the Month