Monsters Fall Short in 4-1 Loss to Wolves

CHICAGO - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Chicago Wolves 4-1 on Saturday night at Allstate Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 13-15-1-2 and are currently in seventh place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Chicago took the lead in the opening period with goals from William Lagesson at 12:41 and Ryan Suzuki at 19:59 leaving Cleveland trailing 2-0 after 20 minutes. The Wolves added a marker from Zack Hayes at 14:30 of the middle frame sending the Monsters to the final intermission behind 3-0. Josh Dunne notched a tally at 14:48 of the third period with assists from Trey Fix-Wolansky and Jake Christiansen, but Chicago added an empty-net goal from Jack Drury at 17:44 pushing the game out of reach with a final score of 4-1.

Cleveland's Pavel Cajan made 15 saves in defeat while Chicago's Zachary Sawchenko stopped 39 shots for the win.

