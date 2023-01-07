Silver Knights Drop Second Game, 2-1, to Canucks
January 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights dropped the second of their back-to-back against the Abbotsford Canucks, 2-1, at Abbotsford Centre on Saturday evening. Goaltender Laurent Brossoit was excellent for the Silver Knights, stopping 28 of 30 shots on goal.
Jake Bischoff got the Silver Knights on the board at 11:53 in the first. Assisted by Daniil Chayka and Connor Ford, he buried the puck to give the Knights a 1-0 lead.
Nils Hoglander, assisted by Danila Klimovich and Christian Wolanin, tied the game at one. He scored on the power-play at 9:57 in the second to bring the game even heading into the third period.
With just over two minutes left in regulation, Linus Karlsson gave the Canucks a late lead. Assisted by Nils Aman and Jack Rathbone, he secured a victory for Abbotsford.
The Silver Knights will continue their season at home on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. Fans can tune in on 1230 The Game or watch on AHL TV with subscription. Fans can also purchase tickets here.
