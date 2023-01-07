Barracuda Blanked by Firebirds, 4-0
January 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
Palm Desert, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (15-19-0-1) put 39 shots on net but couldn't get anything past Joey Daccord and fell 4-0 to the Coachella Valley Firebirds (22-6-3-0) on Saturday night at Acrisure Arena.
In the first period, Brogan Rafferty (4) fired in a left-point shot to open up the scoring at 4:28. Then, while on the power play at 12:06, former Barracuda forward Alex True (4) directed in a back-post feed to make it 2-0 Firebirds.
In the second, the Barracuda put a season-high 19 shots on net but couldn't beat Daccord and at 9:18 Cameron Hughes (4) would snap in a True pass after a d-zone Barracuda giveaway.
In the third, Carsen Twarynski (7) tipped in a Matt Tennyson shot from the point and Daccord turned aside all 12 shots he faced to earn his third shutout of the year.
With the win Daccord is now 3-0 against San Jose and 13-4-1 on the year. Eetu Makiniemi (6-9-1) suffered the defeat, giving up four on 31.
After the loss, the Barracuda are now 0-4 against the Firebirds. Coachella Valley has won seven in a row and four in a row at home.
The Barracuda continue on its four-game road trip on Tuesday (6 p.m.) against the Firebirds and return home on Jan. 14 versus Abbotsford. Tickets start at just $13 at SJBarracuda.com.
