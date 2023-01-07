Update on Filip Hallander
January 7, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins forward Filip Hållander was injured late in last night's game and was transported to Geisiger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.
After testing and examination, Hållander was released from the hospital last night and is at home resting.
No further information on the injury will be released at this time.
We appreciate all of your prayers and good thoughts Pens fans.
Check out the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 7, 2023
- Game #32 - Eagles at Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wolf Pack March into Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to Battle Penguins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Rockford IceHogs - Iowa Wild
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Bruins on Military Appreciation Night - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Toronto Marlies Host Lehigh Valley in First Matchup of the Season - Toronto Marlies
- Update on Filip Hallander - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- IceHogs Hit the Road for Weekend with the Wild - Rockford IceHogs
- Roadrunners Open 2023 With One-Goal Loss to Colorado Eagles - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Down Reign, 4-2 - Ontario Reign
- Barracuda's Big Third Soaks Reign, 4-2 - San Jose Barracuda
- Di Giuseppe Grabs Late Winner, Kupsky Picks Up First Win in 4-3 Henderson Victory - Abbotsford Canucks
- Silver Knights Defeated by Canucks, 4-3, on Road - Henderson Silver Knights
- Ads Drop First Game of 2023 - Milwaukee Admirals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Stories
- Update on Filip Hallander
- Penguins January 6 Game Update
- WBS Penguins January 6 Game Update
- Maniscalco, Addamo Returned to Wheeling
- Maniscalco, Addamo Returned to Wheeling