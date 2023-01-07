Update on Filip Hallander

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins forward Filip Hållander was injured late in last night's game and was transported to Geisiger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

After testing and examination, Hållander was released from the hospital last night and is at home resting.

No further information on the injury will be released at this time.

We appreciate all of your prayers and good thoughts Pens fans.

