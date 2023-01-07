Barracuda Down Reign, 4-2

Storyline: The San Jose Barracuda (15-18-0-1) scored four goals in the third period to come from behind and defeat the Ontario Reign (15-13-0-1) Friday night at Toyota Arena by a 4-2 score.

Reign forwards Tyler Madden and TJ Tynan each scored power play goals in a losing effort for Ontario, while goaltender Cal Petersen made 29 stops and kept the team in the game throughout.

Date: January 6, 2023

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

Three Stars -

1. Thomas Bordeleau (SJ)

2. Aaron Dell (SJ)

3. TJ Tynan (ONT)

W: Aaron Dell

L: Cal Petersen

