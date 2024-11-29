Moose Downed, 6-1, by Wranglers

November 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (6-10-0-0) fell 6-1 to the Calgary Wranglers (14-5-1-0) on Friday night. The Moose were coming off a 4-2 win against the Chicago Wolves the weekend prior.

Clark Bishop opened the scoring for the Wranglers five minutes into the first frame. Parker Bell doubled the Calgary lead with the next shot in the game, making it 2-0 for the Wranglers after six minutes. Rory Kerins struck with nine minutes left in the frame, securing a 3-0 lead for the Wranglers to end the period. Despite the Manitoba outshooting the Wranglers 11-6, and four shots on a power play opportunity for the Moose, they weren't able to put one over the line.

Walker Duehr scored early in the second frame, furthering Calgary's lead to 4-0. A change in the Manitoba crease saw Thomas Milic taking over for Kaapo Kähkönen. Parker Bell scored his second goal of the game with eight minutes left in the period, bringing the Calgary lead to 5-0. Thomas Milic made 10 saves on 11 shots for Manitoba.

Martin Frk made it 6-0 for the Wranglers seven minutes into the final frame. Nikita Chibrikov scored on the Moose power play with two minutes left in the frame to prevent the shutout, but the Wranglers recorded a 6-1 win. Devin Cooley finished with 21 saves on 22 shots, and Milic wrapped with 17 saves on 20 shots in relief.

Quotable

Moose defenceman Ashton Sautner

"Something we've talked about a lot lately is the first game of these two game sets. It just got away from us again. We push too late. We gotta find a way in these."

Statbook

Brad Lambert has points in two straight games with three points (2G, 1A)

Dylan Anhorn led the Moose with five shots on goal

Elias Salomonsson leads the club with seven power play points (2G, 5A)

What's Next?

The Moose rematch with the Calgary Wranglers on Sunday, Dec. 1 at Canada Life Centre. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT. Tickets are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

