Blues Loan D Corey Schueneman to T-Birds
November 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has activated defenseman Philip Broberg from injured reserve (IR). In addition, the Blues assigned defenseman Corey Schueneman to their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.
Schueneman, 29, dressed in four games for the Blues during his call up. The Milford, Michigan, native has also appeared in 13 games for the Thunderbirds this season, recording five points (one goal, four assists) and four penalty minutes. Schueneman was originally signed by the Blues as a free agent on July 2, 2024.
