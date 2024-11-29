Blues Loan D Corey Schueneman to T-Birds

November 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has activated defenseman Philip Broberg from injured reserve (IR). In addition, the Blues assigned defenseman Corey Schueneman to their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Schueneman, 29, dressed in four games for the Blues during his call up. The Milford, Michigan, native has also appeared in 13 games for the Thunderbirds this season, recording five points (one goal, four assists) and four penalty minutes. Schueneman was originally signed by the Blues as a free agent on July 2, 2024.

Interested 2024-25 season ticket members can call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com to learn how to become a regular at the Thunderdome.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.