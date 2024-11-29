IceHogs Host Wolves Ahead of Six Game Road Trip

November 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford, Ill- The Rockford IceHogs host the Chicago Wolves tonight at the BMO Center at 7 p.m. The IceHogs enter tonight's game riding a three game point streak.

Friday Night Fun- The first 1,500 fans to enter the BMO Center Friday night will receive a hat designed by Rockford-based artist Abigail Pixler as the first in this season's Local Artists Hat Series, presented by BMO. Abigail was one of three artists whose hat designs were selected for giveaways this season.

The IceHogs are joining with State Representative Maurice West to promote the 11th annual Share the Warmth clothing drive. Fans are encouraged to to donate a warm clothing item during tonight's game to receive a free ticket to a future IceHogs game.

2024-25 Records:

Rockford: 6-8-1-0, 13 pts (4th Central Division)

Chicago: 5-8-1-0, 11 pts (7th Central Division)

IceHogs Local Artists Hat Series

Trending Up- The IceHogs took 5/6 points against the Texas Stars last week. Rockford has earned points in four out of their last five games following their overtime loss in Austin on Saturday. Rockford held the leagues top-scoring offense (Texas) to under four goals in all three games of last week's series. A large part of Rockford's success came from shutting down the Stars power play, killing off all twelve power play chances throughout the three games.

Nazar Climbs Rookie Leaderboard- Frank Nazar tallied three goals in the series with Texas. The 2022 first round pick has 16 points in 14 games in Rockford. Nazar's 16 points puts him third among rookie scoring in the league. The IceHogs' rookie has eight goals on the year which is second behind San Diego's Sam Colangelo.

Last Time Out- The Wolves have bested Rockford in the first two meetings of the season. Chicago handed the IceHogs their first shutout loss of the season at the Allstate Arena on Nov. 17 as Dustin Tokarski made 29 saves. Rockford reeled off an eight game win streak after dropping the first four against Chicago last season.

2024-25 Head to Head Matchups:

Nov. 2 vs Chicago L 2-3

Nov. 17 @ Chicago 3 p.m. L 0-4

Nov. 29 vs Chicago 7 p.m.

Dec. 1 @ Chicago 3 p.m.

Jan. 4 @ Chicago 7 p.m.

Jan. 5 @ Chicago 3 p.m.

Jan. 25 vs Chicago 7 p.m.

Jan. 31 vs Chicago 7 p.m.

Feb. 14 vs Chicago 7 p.m.

Feb. 23 @ Chicago 3 p.m.

Mar. 25 vs Chicago 7 p.m.

Apr. 19 @ Chicago 7 p.m.

