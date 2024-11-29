Stars Blanked in Ontario

November 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign's Samuel Fagemo and Texas Stars' Rémi Poirier on the ice

(Texas Stars, Credit: Ontario Reign)

ONTARIO, California- The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, were shut out by the Ontario Reign 4-0 Friday night at Toyota Arena.

The Reign scored first at 9:25 in the first period when Aatu Jamson scored his third goal of the season. At 11:30 Samuel Fagemo scored from the right corner under Remi Poirier's left pad to earn an insurance goal for Ontario and make the game 2-0.

After a scoreless second period, Fagemo scored again four minutes into the third period on a slap shot from the faceoff circle. Kaleb Lawrence capped the scoring with 3:54 remaining when banked the puck off the crossbar to make it 4-0.

Reign goaltender Pheonix Copley earned the win, shutting out the Stars with 27 saves. Poirier took the loss, giving up four goals on 20 shots.

The Stars will travel east to Palm Desert and face-off against the Coachella Valley Firebirds Saturday at 8:00 p.m. CT at Acrisure Arena. Catch all the action on AHLTV on FloHockey.

