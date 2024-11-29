Sergei Murashov Reassigned to Penguins

November 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that the Pittsburgh Penguins have reassigned goaltender Sergei Murashov to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton from their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Additionally, goaltender Luke Richardson has been released from his professional tryout agreement. Richardson will report directly to Wheeling.

Murashov recently compiled a six-game winning streak with Wheeling, allowing 12 goals in that stretch. Overall, the 20-year-old went 7-2-0 as a Nailer, sporting a 2.43 goals against average and .919 save percentage.

Murashov made his AHL debut and his only game with the Penguins on Sunday, Oct. 13, earning the win with 27 against the Springfield Thunderbirds.

A fourth-round draft pick (118th overall) by Pittsburgh in 2022, Murashov spent the past several seasons establishing himself as one of the best goalies in the Russian junior ranks. In four seasons playing in the MHL, Murashov posted a 73-30-12 record, a 2.04 goals against average, .934 save percentage and 22 shutouts. He also suited up in seven KHL games for his hometown team, Lokomotiv Yaroslavl, going 4-1-2 with one shutout.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tonight, Friday, Nov. 29 against the Laval Rocket. Puck drop between the Penguins and Rocket is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

