Comets Keep Winning, Beat Thunderbirds 3-2

November 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica Comets News Release







Springfield, MA. - Riding a winning streak of three games into the weekend, the Comets headed back out on the road for the start of three games away from home ice. Stepping into the Mass Mutual Center for the only time this season, they battled it out on Friday night against a team that won their last four games and have taken points in five in a row. In the end, someone would end up in the loss column, but the Comets fought hard to make sure it wasn't their squad. The game was tied headed into the final period of regulation but Nolan Foote scored early and set the tone for the remainder of the game as the Comets continued their winning ways. After the 3-2 victory against Springfield, the Comets were victorious in their fourth straight game.

In the opening period, there were no goals, but the Thunderbirds took advantage on a favorable bounce off Isaac Poulter's glove as Dalibor Dvorsky pounced on a loose puck in front of the Comets net and slid the puck in at 15:15. The Comets didn't waste much time tying the game as a Thunderbirds defensive zone turnover was captured by Adam Beckman then to Simon Nemec and he passed it Sam Laberge who fired it off the crossbar and in behind goalie, Vadim Zherenko at 16:20. It was the first goal of the season for Laberge and the period ended with a 1-1 score.

In the final period of regulation, the Comets used the first 16 seconds of the period to score and take a lead after Nolan Foote blasted a puck through Zherenko and in for his fifth goal of the season and it was assisted by Ryan Schmelzer and Brian Halonen. Utica used a powerplay to add an insurance goal as Seamus Casey found the puck on the left point and wristed a shot glove side and in through a screen at 5:44. The Comets achieved a 3-1 advantage on Casey's second of the season. The Thunderbirds managed a late goal with the goaltender pulled as a shot deflected off Drew Callin and into the net at 19:31 cutting the Comets lead to 3-2. It wouldn't matter as the Comets managed to skate away with two points for the fourth straight game.

The Comets next two games take place on the road with the team headed to Providence tomorrow against the Bruins on Saturday night at 7:05 PM. The team then heads to Rochester on Wednesday, December 4th for a game at 7:05 PM before once again playing the Bruins at the Adirondack Bank Center on December 6th at 7:00 PM. Tickets can be purchased at www.uticacomets.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.