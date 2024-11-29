Griffins Prevail in 10-Round Shootout

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- In the 10th round of the shootout, Cross Hanas sealed a 3-2 victory for the Grand Rapids Griffins against the Milwaukee Admirals on Friday at Van Andel Arena in a battle between the top two teams in the Central Division.

The Griffins claimed their second shootout win of the season, their first coming on Oct. 27 against Lehigh Valley when they prevailed 4-3. Amadeus Lombardi tallied his 13th point in the last 13 games (7-6-13) and extended his point streak to three (3-1-4). Austin Watson scored his second power-play goal of the year while Tim Gettinger skated in his first game for the Griffins this season and cashed in during the shootout. Sebastian Cossa earned his eighth win of the campaign (8-4-1-0) and turned away 25 shots alongside eight in the shootout.

Neither team scored in the first period, however, the Admirals struck first when Jake Livingstone gave Milwaukee a 1-0 lead just 1:15 into the second frame. Sheldon Dries broke away from the Milwaukee defense with 3:49 remaining in the period but couldn't find the back of the net.

A 5-on-3 man-advantage at 7:30 in the final period paved the way for the Griffins' first tally, courtesy of Watson. Nate Danielson fired a pass to Watson outside the left circle and he lit the lamp for the power-play goal. With 2:56 remaining, Ryder Rolston gave the Admirals the lead. Grand Rapids pulled Cossa at 18:52 and Lombardi buried his ninth goal of the year with 51 seconds remaining to send the game into overtime.

The Griffins began the overtime period shorthanded but killed off the penalty and turned away all of the Admirals' shot attempts to extend the game to a shootout. The shootout saw the Griffins take an early lead thanks to Lombardi, but the Admirals followed with a score from Jake Lucchini to even the score through the first three attempts for both teams. In the eighth round, Gettinger buried the chance to put Grand Rapids back in front before Milwaukee followed up with their own goal from Cal O'Reilly. In the 10th round, Hanas found the back of the net and Cossa made the final save to seal the 3-2 victory.

Notes

The Teddy Bear Toss saw 4,000 stuffed animals thrown on the ice and donated to the Billy Bear Hug Foundation.

Grand Rapids is undefeated against Milwaukee in its first three meetings (3-0-0-0).

The Griffins outshot their opponent for the third time this season and the first time in consecutive games with a 36-27 advantage.

The win earned Grand Rapids its first victory when trailing after two periods (1-3-0-0).

The contest marked the first of three games in three days for the Griffins.

Milwaukee 0 1 1 0 - 2

Grand Rapids 0 0 2 0 - 3

1st Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Marino Mil (boarding), 6:54; Buium Gr (hooking), 11:17.

2nd Period-1, Milwaukee, Livingstone 2 (Schaefer, Hinostroza), 1:15. Penalties-No Penalties

3rd Period-2, Grand Rapids, Watson 4 (Danielson, Tuomisto), 7:30 (PP). 3, Milwaukee, Rolston 2 (Gravel, O'Reilly), 17:04. 4, Grand Rapids, Lombardi 9 (Viro, Hanas), 19:09. Penalties-Angello Mil (delay of game), 5:50; Rolston Mil (tripping), 5:50; Söderblom Gr (roughing), 20:00.

OT Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Söderblom Gr (roughing), 0:00.

Shootout - Milwaukee 2 (Schaefer NG, Lucchini G, Hinostroza NG, Ufko NG, Bellows NG, Wiesblatt NG, Campbell NG, O'Reilly G, Wall NG, Angello NG), Grand Rapids 3 (Lombardi G, Snively NG, Söderblom NG, Danielson NG, Shine NG, Doucet NG, Watson NG, Gettinger G, Dries NG, Hanas G).

Shots on Goal-Milwaukee 6-6-3-12-0-27. Grand Rapids 10-15-10-0-1-36.

Power Play Opportunities-Milwaukee 0 / 3; Grand Rapids 1 / 3.

Goalies-Milwaukee, Murray 5-2-2 (35 shots-33 saves). Grand Rapids, Cossa 8-4-1 (27 shots-25 saves).

A-8,215

Three Stars

1. GR Hanas (game-winner, assist); 2. GR Lombardi (goal); 3. MIL Rolston (goal)

Record/Next Game

Grand Rapids: 13-4-1-0 (27 pts.) / Sat., Nov. 30 at Chicago 8 p.m. EST

Milwaukee: 9-4-1-2 (21 pts.) / Sat., Nov. 30 vs. Rockford 6 p.m. CST

