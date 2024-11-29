Bears Obtain Forward Jace Isley in Trade with Utica Comets

November 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has acquired forward Jace Isley from the Utica Comets in exchange for defenseman Dmitry Osipov. The announcement was made by Hershey vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.

Isley, 22, has appeared in nine games with the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder this season, posting four points (1g, 3a) and 13 penalty minutes. The 6'2", 201-pound center was recalled by Utica on Nov. 17.

With the Comets in 2023-24, Isley made his AHL debut on Dec. 8, 2023 versus Bridgeport and scored his first AHL goal on Jan. 12, 2024 versus Cleveland. He skated in seven games with the Comets last season, striking for one goal.

The native of Grand Prairie, Alberta had 23 points (6g, 17a) in 55 games with Adirondack during his rookie season last year.

Prior to turning pro, Isley played four seasons for the Red Deer Rebels of the Western Hockey League, with his best campaign coming in 2022-23 when he scored 56 points (30g, 26a).

Osipov, 28, has appeared in four games with the Bears this season playing both forward and defense. In 2023-24, he tallied one assist over 17 games with the Bears. He appeared in three games for Hershey in the 2024 Calder Cup Finals, helping the club to its 13th championship.

The native of Moscow, Russia has skated in 192 career AHL games with Chicago, Rockford, San Diego, and Hershey, collecting 19 points (8g, 11a) and notching 292 penalty minutes.

Hershey continues the 2024-25 regular season, presented by Penn State Health, when they visit the Lehigh Valley Phantoms tonight at 7:05 p.m. The Bears return home to host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center for Hockey Fights Cancer Night, when the players will take the ice in specialty Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys that will be auctioned off post-game. All fans in attendance will receive a Hockey Fights Cancer jersey rally towel courtesy of Penn State Health. Purchase tickets for the game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.