T-Birds, Mercy Medical Center Partner to Sponsor I-91 Rivalry

November 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds are pleased to introduce Trinity Health of New England & Mercy Medical Center as proud sponsors of the I-91 Rivalry Series against the archrival Hartford Wolf Pack for the 2024-25 season.

"We are grateful for the unwavering support of Trinity Health of New England and Mercy Medical Center, who have been dedicated partners since the very beginning of our franchise," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "We look forward to hosting more exciting I-91 Rivalry Nights inside the Thunderdome under this new arm of the partnership."

In addition to sponsoring the I-91 Rivalry Series, Trinity Health of New England and Mercy Medical Center have continued to serve as the primary jersey patch sponsor for the T-Birds, a partnership that began during the 2017-18 season.

"Hockey rivalries are almost as old as the sport itself and every bit as much fun," said Robert Roose, M.D., MPH, President of Mercy Medical Center and Johnson Memorial Hospital. "Mercy's sponsorship of the Springfield Thunderbirds and the I-91 rivalry is another example of our commitment to supporting family-friendly events that promote our city and region."

The Thunderbirds will host their I-91 rivals from Hartford five times at the MassMutual Center during the 2024-25 season: on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 4:05 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 27 at 7:05 p.m.; Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 3:05 p.m.; Sunday, Jan. 26 at 3:05 p.m.; and Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 7:05 p.m.

Interested 2024-25 Thunderbirds ticket members can call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com to learn how to become a regular at the Thunderdome.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.