Wolves' Strong 3rd Period Finishes Hogs

November 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, IL. - The Rockford IceHogs couldn't keep with the Chicago Wolves Friday night, falling 5-3 inside the BMO Center.

In the first period, Colton Dach opened the scoring less than seven minutes in. Frank Nazar stripped the puck from Chicago defenseman Scott Morrow and set up Dach back door who beat the Wolves' goaltender Dustin Tokaraski.

Chicago responded just 25 second after the Rockford strike. Tyson Jost picked up his 2nd of the season on a net-front deflection to tie the game 1-1. Nazar helped the IceHogs powerplay regain the lead later in the period. Gerry Mayhew weaved his way over the blue line and fed a cutting Nazar who scored from the slot for a 2-1 lead.

Drew Commesso was the star of the middle frame, stopping all 14 Chicago shots in the 2nd.

Chicago tied the game 2-2 with another Tyson Jost goal. The forward converted on a two-on-one rush with a deke to his forehand for his second of the game. On that same Rockford powerplay less than a minute later, Landon Slaggert banged in a rebound to give the Hogs the lead right back 3-2.

Halfway through the 3rd, Chicago pulled even again 3-3 with a Skyler Brind'Amour goal from the crease. The Wolves got their first lead of the game with 4:02 to go when Austin Wagner split the defense and beat Commesso on the breakaway. Noel Gunler added an empty-net goal for the 5-3 final.

The IceHogs now start out on a six-game road trip which begins on Saturday, November 30th against the Admirals in Milwaukee. Puck drop is slated for 6:00pm CT.

Hockey returns to the BMO Center on Saturday, December 14th when the Hogs host the Wild for Teddy Toss night. Click here for tickets.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Fans can also watch every IceHogs game on AHLTV on FloHockey! AHLTV on FloHockey features live streaming of every AHL game in high definition on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices, as well as on over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV. AHLTV is also available through the official AHL mobile app for iOS or Android. Watch on WIFR-TV on 19.2, The 365 live in the Rockford market!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.