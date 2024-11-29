Felhaber, Megna Erupt In Colorado's 5-2 Win Over Silver Knights

LOVELAND, CO - Colorado forward Tye Felhaber notched two goals and two assists, while fellow forward Jayson Megna posted two goals and one assist, as the Eagles defeated the Henderson Silver Knights 5-2 on Friday. Forward Jere Innala stretched his point streak to four games when he netted the game-winner in the second period. Trent Miner earned the win in net, making 19 saves on 21 shots.

Colorado would waste little time in generating the game's first goal, as Megna fed the puck from behind the net and off the leg of goalie Akira Schmid, sending it rolling across the goal line. The goal was Megna's sixth of the season and gave the Eagles a 1-0 edge just 1:07 into the contest.

The lead would grow to 2-0 when Megna capped a 2-on-1 rush by centering the puck to the slot where Felhaber roofed it home at the 3:53 mark of the opening frame.

Henderson would strike back when defenseman Christoffer Sedoff lit the lamp with a wrister from the point, slicing the deficit to 2-1 with 8:15 remaining in the first stanza.

Colorado would take a 2-1 advantage into the first intermission, but not before Wyatt Aamodt and Joe Flemming rounded out the period when they dropped the gloves at the 19:09 mark.

The Eagles would heap on the pressure in the second period, outshooting the Siver Knights, 21-5. Colorado would also bolster its lead, as Innala swept home a rebound from the side of the net, putting the Eagles up 3-1 at the 11:27 mark of the middle frame.

Colorado would then capitalize in transition when Megna fielded a pass on the rush and snapped home a wrister from between the circles, extending the Eagles advantage to 4-1 with 4:53 remaining in the second stanza.

Despite failing to convert on a two-minute, 5-on-3 power play late in the period, Colorado would leave for the second intermission still holding a 4-1 lead.

Henderson would claw closer when forward Raphael Lavoie tipped home a centering pass in the low slot, trimming the deficit to 4-2 at the 5:57 mark of the third period.

As time wound down in the contest, the Silver Knights would pull Schmid in favor of the extra attacker, but it would be Felhaber who would take advantage with an empty netter at the 16:48 mark, solidifying the 5-2 score.

Schmid suffered the loss for Henderson, allowing four goals on 34 shots. The Eagles finished the night going 0-for-4 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Henderson Silver Knights on Saturday, November 30th at 3:05pm MT at Blue Arena. Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be secured with a deposit of just $100 per seat. Click here to place your deposit.

