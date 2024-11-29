Felhaber, Megna Erupt In Colorado's 5-2 Win Over Silver Knights
November 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Colorado Eagles News Release
LOVELAND, CO - Colorado forward Tye Felhaber notched two goals and two assists, while fellow forward Jayson Megna posted two goals and one assist, as the Eagles defeated the Henderson Silver Knights 5-2 on Friday. Forward Jere Innala stretched his point streak to four games when he netted the game-winner in the second period. Trent Miner earned the win in net, making 19 saves on 21 shots.
Colorado would waste little time in generating the game's first goal, as Megna fed the puck from behind the net and off the leg of goalie Akira Schmid, sending it rolling across the goal line. The goal was Megna's sixth of the season and gave the Eagles a 1-0 edge just 1:07 into the contest.
The lead would grow to 2-0 when Megna capped a 2-on-1 rush by centering the puck to the slot where Felhaber roofed it home at the 3:53 mark of the opening frame.
Henderson would strike back when defenseman Christoffer Sedoff lit the lamp with a wrister from the point, slicing the deficit to 2-1 with 8:15 remaining in the first stanza.
Colorado would take a 2-1 advantage into the first intermission, but not before Wyatt Aamodt and Joe Flemming rounded out the period when they dropped the gloves at the 19:09 mark.
The Eagles would heap on the pressure in the second period, outshooting the Siver Knights, 21-5. Colorado would also bolster its lead, as Innala swept home a rebound from the side of the net, putting the Eagles up 3-1 at the 11:27 mark of the middle frame.
Colorado would then capitalize in transition when Megna fielded a pass on the rush and snapped home a wrister from between the circles, extending the Eagles advantage to 4-1 with 4:53 remaining in the second stanza.
Despite failing to convert on a two-minute, 5-on-3 power play late in the period, Colorado would leave for the second intermission still holding a 4-1 lead.
Henderson would claw closer when forward Raphael Lavoie tipped home a centering pass in the low slot, trimming the deficit to 4-2 at the 5:57 mark of the third period.
As time wound down in the contest, the Silver Knights would pull Schmid in favor of the extra attacker, but it would be Felhaber who would take advantage with an empty netter at the 16:48 mark, solidifying the 5-2 score.
Schmid suffered the loss for Henderson, allowing four goals on 34 shots. The Eagles finished the night going 0-for-4 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.
The Eagles will be back in action when they take on the Henderson Silver Knights on Saturday, November 30th at 3:05pm MT at Blue Arena. Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be secured with a deposit of just $100 per seat. Click here to place your deposit.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2024
- Levi Blanks Crunch for First Pro Shutout - Rochester Americans
- Penguins Rally to Ground Rocket with 5-3 Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wolves' Strong 3rd Period Finishes Hogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Felhaber, Megna Erupt In Colorado's 5-2 Win Over Silver Knights - Colorado Eagles
- Monsters' 2-0 Shutout of Marlies Extends Win Streak to 10 Games - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolves Rally to Top IceHogs 5-3 - Chicago Wolves
- Bears Fall 2-1 to Phantoms in OT - Hershey Bears
- Ads Fall in Shoot-Out in Grand Rapids - Milwaukee Admirals
- Syracuse Crunch Blanked by Rochester Americans, 3-0 - Syracuse Crunch
- Checkers Earn Hard-Fought 5-3 Win against Iowa - Charlotte Checkers
- Comets Cool off T-Birds Offense & Snap Springfield Win Streak - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Charlotte Takes First Game of Weekend Series, Defeats Iowa 5-3 - Iowa Wild
- Comets Keep Winning, Beat Thunderbirds 3-2 - Utica Comets
- Sergei Murashov Reassigned to Penguins - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game Day Preview - CGY at MAN - Calgary Wranglers
- Wolf Pack Loan Blake Mclaughlin to ECHL's Bloomington Bison - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Blues Loan D Corey Schueneman to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- T-Birds, Mercy Medical Center Partner to Sponsor I-91 Rivalry - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Columbus Blue Jackets Sign Forward Joseph Labate to One Year, Two-Way Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Bears Obtain Forward Jace Isley in Trade with Utica Comets - Hershey Bears
- Kings Recall Forward Andre Lee - Ontario Reign
- Blue Jackets Recall Goaltender Jet Greaves from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Boulton Loaned to Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Goaltender Matt Tomkins from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Dallas Recalls Alexander Petrovic - Texas Stars
- Gylander Reassigned to Grand Rapids, Alexander Reassigned to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- IceHogs Host Wolves Ahead of Six Game Road Trip - Rockford IceHogs
- Hockey Fights Cancer Night Set for Tomorrow at GIANT Center - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Colorado Eagles Stories
- Felhaber, Megna Erupt In Colorado's 5-2 Win Over Silver Knights
- Game Recap --- Eagles Conclude Road Trip with 4-2 Win at Bakersfield
- Colorado Falls to Condors 2-1 in Overtime
- Eagles Kick off Road Trip with 3-2 Shootout Win at Coachella Valley
- Colorado Eagles Add Forward Maros Jedlicka