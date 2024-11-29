Syracuse Crunch Blanked by Rochester Americans, 3-0
November 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Syracuse Crunch News Release
Syracuse Crunch's Dylan Duke battles Rochester Americans' Jack Rathbone and Devon Levi
(Syracuse Crunch, Credit: Micheline Veluvolu)
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch were blanked by the Rochester Americans, 3-0, tonight at Blue Cross Arena.
The loss moves the Crunch to 8-7-1-2 on the season and the team goes down, 0-1-0-0, in the 12-game season series against the Amerks.
Crunch goaltender Brandon Halverson stopped 12-of-15 shots. Devon Levi earned the win turning aside all 20 shots he faced in net for the Amerks. The Syracuse power play was held scoreless on six opportunities, while Rochester converted on 2-of-6 opportunities.
The Amerks were first on the board with a power-play goal 2:40 into the game. Isak Rosén fired a shot from the right circle that went off the far post and in.
Rochester doubled their lead with another power-play goal halfway through the middle frame. Jack Rathbone faked a shot and sent a feed toward the post for Brett Murray to redirect past Halverson during 5-on-3 play. Rosén then potted his second of the game with nine seconds remaining in the period to put the Amerks up, 3-0. Vsevolod Komarov sent a quick feed over to the right circle for Rosén to one-time into an open net.
Rochester maintained their lead through the third period to take the win.
The Crunch return to Syracuse to host the Amerks tomorrow for the second half of the weekend's home-and-home.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
Crunchables: The Crunch have been shut out twice this season.
Images from this story
|
Syracuse Crunch's Dylan Duke battles Rochester Americans' Jack Rathbone and Devon Levi
(Micheline Veluvolu)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2024
- Wolves' Strong 3rd Period Finishes Hogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Felhaber, Megna Erupt In Colorado's 5-2 Win Over Silver Knights - Colorado Eagles
- Monsters' 2-0 Shutout of Marlies Extends Win Streak to 10 Games - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolves Rally to Top IceHogs 5-3 - Chicago Wolves
- Bears Fall 2-1 to Phantoms in OT - Hershey Bears
- Ads Fall in Shoot-Out in Grand Rapids - Milwaukee Admirals
- Syracuse Crunch Blanked by Rochester Americans, 3-0 - Syracuse Crunch
- Checkers Earn Hard-Fought 5-3 Win against Iowa - Charlotte Checkers
- Comets Cool off T-Birds Offense & Snap Springfield Win Streak - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Charlotte Takes First Game of Weekend Series, Defeats Iowa 5-3 - Iowa Wild
- Comets Keep Winning, Beat Thunderbirds 3-2 - Utica Comets
- Sergei Murashov Reassigned to Penguins - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game Day Preview - CGY at MAN - Calgary Wranglers
- Wolf Pack Loan Blake Mclaughlin to ECHL's Bloomington Bison - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Blues Loan D Corey Schueneman to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- T-Birds, Mercy Medical Center Partner to Sponsor I-91 Rivalry - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Columbus Blue Jackets Sign Forward Joseph Labate to One Year, Two-Way Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Bears Obtain Forward Jace Isley in Trade with Utica Comets - Hershey Bears
- Kings Recall Forward Andre Lee - Ontario Reign
- Blue Jackets Recall Goaltender Jet Greaves from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Boulton Loaned to Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Goaltender Matt Tomkins from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Dallas Recalls Alexander Petrovic - Texas Stars
- Gylander Reassigned to Grand Rapids, Alexander Reassigned to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- IceHogs Host Wolves Ahead of Six Game Road Trip - Rockford IceHogs
- Hockey Fights Cancer Night Set for Tomorrow at GIANT Center - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Crunch Stories
- Syracuse Crunch Blanked by Rochester Americans, 3-0
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Goaltender Matt Tomkins from Syracuse Crunch
- Syracuse Crunch Rally Past Belleville Senators, 7-1
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Hockey Fights Cancer Night November 30
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 31, No. 7