Syracuse Crunch Blanked by Rochester Americans, 3-0

November 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch's Dylan Duke battles Rochester Americans' Jack Rathbone and Devon Levi

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch were blanked by the Rochester Americans, 3-0, tonight at Blue Cross Arena.

The loss moves the Crunch to 8-7-1-2 on the season and the team goes down, 0-1-0-0, in the 12-game season series against the Amerks.

Crunch goaltender Brandon Halverson stopped 12-of-15 shots. Devon Levi earned the win turning aside all 20 shots he faced in net for the Amerks. The Syracuse power play was held scoreless on six opportunities, while Rochester converted on 2-of-6 opportunities.

The Amerks were first on the board with a power-play goal 2:40 into the game. Isak Rosén fired a shot from the right circle that went off the far post and in.

Rochester doubled their lead with another power-play goal halfway through the middle frame. Jack Rathbone faked a shot and sent a feed toward the post for Brett Murray to redirect past Halverson during 5-on-3 play. Rosén then potted his second of the game with nine seconds remaining in the period to put the Amerks up, 3-0. Vsevolod Komarov sent a quick feed over to the right circle for Rosén to one-time into an open net.

Rochester maintained their lead through the third period to take the win.

The Crunch return to Syracuse to host the Amerks tomorrow for the second half of the weekend's home-and-home.

Crunchables: The Crunch have been shut out twice this season.

