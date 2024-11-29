Wolves Rally to Top IceHogs 5-3

November 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Chicago Wolves News Release







ROCKFORD, Ill.-The Chicago Wolves opened a set of three games in three days with a come-from-behind 5-3 victory over the IceHogs on Friday night at BMO Center.

Austin Wagner scored the game-winner late in the third period, Tyson Jost had two goals and Skyler Brind'Amour and Noel Gunler also tallied to propel the Wolves to their third victory in their last four games. Chicago, which scored four times in the third, improved to 3-0 against Rockford this season.

Rockford jumped to an early lead when Colton Dach scored 6 minutes, 50 seconds into the contest.

The Wolves wasted little time as they answered :25 later on Jost's score. The forward redirected a shot from Domenick Fensore while in front to beat IceHogs netminder Drew Commesso to even things at 1-1. Fensore and Charles-Alexis Legault earned assists on the goal. The helper was Fensore's fifth in the last three games.

The IceHogs reclaimed the lead on Frank Nazar's goal later in the opening period and after a scoreless second, the teams headed into the third in a one-score contest.

Jost struck again early in the third when he broke in on an odd-man rush with teammate Justin Robidas with the Wolves shorthanded and buried a shot by Commesso to the stick side. The unassisted goal was Jost's third marker of the season.

After Landon Slaggert put the IceHogs out in front 3-2, the Wolves again answered. Brind'Amour banged home a rebound of a Gleb Trikozov stuff attempt for the rookie's fourth goal of the season.

Wagner tallied late in the third off a breakaway to give the Wolves the lead. The forward raced in from his own blue line and wired a shot past Commesso to the glove side. Riley Stillman assisted on Wagner's first goal of the season.

Gunler's empty-net score-his fifth goal of the season and assisted by Juha Jaaska-was the final margin.

Dustin Tokarski (23 saves) earned the win in goal for the Wolves while Commesso (32 saves) took the loss for the IceHogs.

Chicago moved to 6-8-1-0 on the season while Rockford fell to 6-9-1-0.

Next up: The Wolves host the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday night (7 p.m.) at Allstate Arena.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.