Silver Knights Drop Contest, 5-2, to Colorado Eagles
November 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Silver Knights were defeated by the Colorado Eagles, 5-2, at Blue FCU Arena on Friday evening. Forward Raphael Lavoie (1G, 1A) tallied a two-point game. Forward Jonas Rondbjerg scored his 100th career AHL point.
HOW IT WENT DOWN
Megna put the Eagles on the board first just over a minute into the first. They then doubled their lead with a goal from Felhaber. Defenseman Christoffer Sedoff brought Henderson within one with a goal, his second of the season, midway through the period. Lavoie and Jonas Rondbjerg both earned an assist on the play.
Innala then made it 3-1 Colorado halfway through the second period. Megna scored his second of the game less than five minutes later to give the Eagles a three-goal lead.
Lavoie brought the Knights back within two at 5:57 into the final frame thanks to an exceptional feed from Matyas Sapovaliv.
Felhaber then added his second goal and fourth of the night with the empty netter to make it 5-2.
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
Saturday, Nov. 30 | 4 p.m. | at Colorado Eagles
Wednesday, Dec. 3 | 7 p.m. | at Coachella Valley Firebirds
Saturday, Dec. 7 | 6 p.m. | vs. Texas Stars | Tickets
Sunday, Dec. 8 | 5 p.m. | vs. Texas Stars | Tickets
Wednesday, Dec. 11 | 7 p.m. | at. San Diego Gulls
LOOKING AHEAD
The Silver Knights will take on the Colorado Eagles for the second of their back-to-back series on Saturday, November 30. Fans can watch on FloHockey or tune in on 1230 The Game. Puck drop is set for 2 p.m. PT.
