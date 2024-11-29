Wolf Pack Loan Blake Mclaughlin to ECHL's Bloomington Bison

November 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has loaned forward Blake McLaughlin to the ECHL's Bloomington Bison.

McLaughlin, 24, has appeared in eleven games with the Bison this season, scoring eight points (3 g, 5 a). He recorded an assist in the club's 3-2 overtime victory over the Iowa Heartlanders on Nov. 24, his last appearance before his recall.

The native of Grand Rapids, MN, has recorded one assist in two games with the Wolf Pack this season. He picked up his assist in his Wolf Pack debut on Oct. 30, 2024, against the Grand Rapids Griffins.

