Bears Fall 2-1 to Phantoms in OT

November 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Allentown, PA) - The Hershey Bears (14-4-3-0) secured a point, but fell to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (8-6-3-1) in a 2-1 overtime defeat on Friday night at PPL Center, as the club continued its 2024-25 season, presented by Penn State Health.

The point earned by Hershey by forcing overtime extended Hershey's road point streak from the beginning of the season to 10 games (8-0-2-0) to surpass the 2006-07 Bears' start on the road (8-0-0-1). The game also marked the fourth consecutive road game for Hershey to be played beyond regulation, tying a franchise mark.

NOTABLES:

Ethen Frank kept pace with Calgary's Rory Kerins for the AHL's goal-scoring race with his 14th of the season on a power-play strike at 2:48 of the third period to tie the game at 1-1, with assists from Mike Sgarbossa and Alex Limoges.

Olle Lycksell scored both goals for Lehigh Valley.

The defeat marked only the second time on the road this season that Hershey has trailed after two periods; the Bears are 1-0-1-0.

Hershey is now 1-1-1-0 against the Phantoms in the 2024-25 campaign.

SHOTS: HER 30, LV 26

GOALTENDING: HER - Clay Stevenson, 24-for-26; LV - Cal Petersen, 29-for-30

POWER PLAY: HER - 1-for-3; LV - 0-for-3

THEY SAID IT:

Bears head coach Todd Nelson's thoughts on the outcome:

"I thought that we played a pretty good road game tonight. Probably deserved a better fate...everybody clearly saw that Ethan Bear was taken down on the overtime-winner - it was blatant - the guys worked hard enough to get two points, but we got one, so we keep the point streak alive."

NEXT GAME:

The Bears continue the 2024-25 regular season, presented by Penn State Health, when they return home to host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center for Hockey Fights Cancer Night, when the players will take the ice in specialty Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys that will be auctioned off post-game. All fans in attendance will receive a Hockey Fights Cancer jersey rally towel courtesy of Penn State Health.

