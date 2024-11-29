Game Day Preview - CGY at MAN

November 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WINNIPEG - On the road again.

The Wranglers enter their last leg of their away game tour facing off against the Manitoba Moose.

It's the first time the two clubs have faced each other this season.

Last time they met, there were some memorable fireworks.

The Matchup

The Wranglers are coming into this matchup plenty motivated after their double-header loss in Tucson.

"I think everybody is on the same mindset and knows that we have better than what we showed this past weekend and stepping back into it, getting back on the road," said Wranglers Captain Clark Bishop following their practice in Calgary.

Despite the losses, the Wranglers continue to sit atop the Pacific Division and are second place in the league with 27 points.

The Moose are currently sitting sixth place in the Central Division and 28th in the AHL with 12 points.

Players to Watch

Rory Kerins leads the Wranglers offensively with 13 goals and 19 points in 19 games.

Nikita Chibrikov has paced the Moose is with three goals and 11 points.

How to Watch

