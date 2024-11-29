Hockey Fights Cancer Night Set for Tomorrow at GIANT Center

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears are proud to host Hockey Fights Cancer© Night tomorrow, Saturday, November 30 as the Bears host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center.

Joining the efforts of the National Hockey League, Hockey Fights Cancer unites the hockey community in support of cancer patients and their families. Hershey has been participating in this initiative in conjunction with the NHL since 2018.

As the Bears are rallying the Central Pennsylvania community together in the battle versus this disease, all fans attending Saturday's game will receive a Hockey Fights Cancer Jersey rally towel, courtesy of Penn State Health. The towel features a space for fans to write the name of a family member, friend, or loved one that has been impacted by cancer. Fans are encouraged to stop by the table outside section 126 on Saturday to fill out their towels ahead of a powerful "Moment of Fight" that will be held during the game.

The Bears will be wearing special Hockey Fights Cancer themed jerseys that will be auctioned off post game, and the club will donate a portion of jersey auction sales to local organizations through the Hershey Bears Cares Initiative.The jersey features lavender accents and the Hockey Fights Cancer logo on the left shoulder. Additionally, the jerseys feature an "I Fight For" patch on the front, allowing players to also write the name of a loved one impacted by cancer they will honor when they take the ice.

Fans are also encouraged to participate in this special evening by wearing lavender, the color that promotes awareness for all cancers.

During Saturday's game, the Bears will share the stories of players and staff who have been impacted by cancer. Fans may share their stories and who they fight for on social media by using the hashtags #HBHIFightFor and #HockeyFightsCancer. Additionally, information on cancer awareness will be available on the concourse from organizations including Penn State Health, Help the Fight, and Caitlin Smiles.

The game will also be televised on Antenna TV, FOX43.2, with coverage starting at 7 p.m.

