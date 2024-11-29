Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Goaltender Matt Tomkins from Syracuse Crunch

November 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled goaltender Matt Tomkins from the Syracuse Crunch today, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced. Additionally, the Crunch have recalled goaltender Ryan Fanti from the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL.

Tomkins, 6-foot-4, 191 pounds, has played in eight games for the Crunch this season, posting a 3.12 goals-against average and an .890 save percentage. He has appeared in a total of 73 career AHL games with Syracuse and the Rockford IceHogs, posting a 3.00 goals-against average and an .898 save percentage with a 29-37-6 record.

The Edmonton, Alberta native has played in six career NHL games, all with the Lightning, during the 2023-24 season. He has recorded a 3-2-1 record with an .892 save percentage and a 3.33 goals-against average.

Tomkins was drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks in the seventh round, 199th overall, of the 2012 NHL Draft. He was signed by the Lightning as a free agent on May 10, 2023.

Fanti, 25, has played in 10 games with the Solar Bears this season recording a 3.52 goals-against average along with a .879 save percentage and 3-6-1 record. Last season, he appeared in 17 games with the Fort Wayne Komets of the ECHL posting a 9-6-2 record to go along with a 2.75 goals-against average and .915 save percentage.

The 6-foot-3 netminder has played in 61 career ECHL games, with the Solar Bears and Komets, tallying a 27-28-2 record, 3.30 goals-against average and .897 save percentage. Fanti has also appeared in nine career AHL contests with the Bakersfield Condors posting a 1-5-1 record, 3.88 goals-against average and .883 save percentage.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.