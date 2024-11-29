Kings Recall Forward Andre Lee
November 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, Calif. - The LA Kings have recalled forward Andre Lee on an emergency basis from the Ontario Reign.
Lee, 24, saw action in two games while on loan with the Reign, posting an assist in the team's most recent win in San Diego on Saturday and earning a plus-one rating.
The attacker began the 2024-25 season with the Kings and played his first career NHL games, recording two assists in 15 contests.
The Karlstad, Sweden native has played parts of four seasons with Ontario, scoring 25 points in 107 career games on 14 goals and 11 assists. A year ago, Lee set AHL career-highs in goals (8), assists (5) and points (13) while appearing in 36 contests.
Ontario returns to the Toyota Arena ice on Friday night to take on the Texas Stars for the team's Salute To Service game beginning at 7 p.m.
Tickets for all upcoming Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.
