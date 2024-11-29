Gylander Reassigned to Grand Rapids, Alexander Reassigned to Toledo

November 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Friday reassigned goaltender Carter Gylander to the Grand Rapids Griffins from the ECHL's Toledo Walleye. In addition, the Red Wings reassigned goaltender Gage Alexander to Toledo from Grand Rapids.

Gylander made his AHL debut on Oct. 27 at Lehigh Valley, earning a 4-3 shootout victory behind 33 saves and three stops in the shootout. He made his professional debut with Toledo on Oct. 20 at Bloomington, recording 38 saves in a 4-2 victory. Throughout his first eight games with the Walleye, the 23-year-old has a 5-1-2 ledger with a 2.35 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage. Gylander served as a senior at Colgate University last year and produced a 14-14-4 record with a 2.93 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage. Throughout his four-year collegiate career from 2020-24, the Beaumont, Alberta, native logged a 46-46-13 ledger with a 2.69 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 106 outings. Gylander was selected with the 191st overall pick by the Red Wings in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Last season, Alexander appeared in 19 outings with the Tulsa Oilers (ECHL) and showed a 5-8-1 record with one shutout to go along with a 3.76 goals-against average and a .887 save percentage. Alexander competed in 16 AHL games with the San Diego Gulls during the 2022-23 campaign and logged a 5-7-3 ledger with a 3.59 goals-against average and a .887 save percentage. Throughout his three-year pro career, the Okotoks, Alberta, native has an 11-19-4 mark with two shutouts to go along with a 3.67 goals-against average. Prior to turning pro, Alexander spent four seasons in the WHL from 2019-23 and totaled a 33-16-6 record with a 2.81 GAA and a .902 save percentage. Alexander was selected with the 148th overall pick by Anaheim in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft and, this past offseason, was acquired by Detroit from the Ducks in exchange for Robby Fabbri and a conditional 2025 fourth-round pick.

Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2024-25 season can be purchased through griffinshockey.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.