Boulton Loaned to Reading
November 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have loaned forward Sawyer Boulton from the Reading Royals of the ECHL.
Boulton, 20, is a rookie winger from East Amherst, NY who has played in four games with the Phantoms and three games with Reading. Boulton scored his professional goal on November 23 for the Reading Royals against the Maine Mariners.
The 6'0" prospect was signed by the Phantoms from the London Knights of the OHL where he scored 3-2-5 in 40 games with 63 penalty minutes last season. He is the son of former longtime NHL enforcer Eric Boulton who amassed 1,421 PIM in 654 games with Buffalo, Atlanta and the New York Islanders.
The Phantoms return to PPL Center over Thanksgiving Weekend with Phantoms Ballcaps tonight presented by Service Electric when the Phantoms take on the rival Hershey Bears. Saturday against the Laval Rocket features an appearance by GRITTY who will also be available for a pregame Meet and Greet.
The Phantoms are back in action with a pair of Thanksgiving Weekend home games. Tonight against the Hershey Bears includes Phantoms Ballcaps from Service Electric and is also the WFMZ-69 Phantoms Coat Drive. Saturday against the Laval Rocket features the return of GRITTY including a pregame Meet and Greet.
