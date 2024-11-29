Monsters' 2-0 Shutout of Marlies Extends Win Streak to 10 Games
November 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Toronto Marlies 2-0 on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in front of 14,171 fans extending the team's win streak to 10 straight games. With the win, the Monsters are now 14-4-0-1 and currently in first place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Trey Fix-Wolansky converted on the man advantage at 4:53 of the first period with helpers from Denton Mateychuk and Rocco Grimaldi putting the Monsters in front. David Jiricek blasted a tally from the blueline at 5:26 assisted by Samuel Knazko and James Malatesta putting Cleveland ahead 2-0 after 20 minutes. Monsters goaltender Zach Sawchenko stood tall behind the defense holding the Marlies scoreless through the second and third period securing the 2-0 win.
Cleveland's Sawchenko made 33 saves for the win and his first shutout of the season while Toronto's Dennis Hildeby stopped 20 shots in defeat.
The Monsters travel to visit the Grand Rapids Griffins for a 4:00 p.m. puck drop on Sunday, December 1, at Van Andel Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on Fox Sports Radio 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 2 0 0 - - 2 TOR 0 0 0 - - 0
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM CLE 22 1/3 2/2 6 min / 3 inf TOR 33 0/2 2/3 8 min / 4 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Sawchenko W 33 0 6-1-0 TOR Hildeby L 20 2 2-1-2 Cleveland Record: 14-4-0-1, 1st North Division Toronto Record: 10-2-2-3, 3rd North Division
