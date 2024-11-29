Dallas Recalls Alexander Petrovic

November 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars defenseman Alexander Petrovic

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the NHL club recalled defenseman Alexander Petrovic from the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Petrovic, 32, has totaled nine points (3-6=9) and 19 penalty minutes in 14 games this season for Texas. He previously was recalled by Dallas on Oct. 15, but did not appear in a game. The veteran defenseman skated in his 700th professional game Nov. 10 vs. Manitoba and logged two assists in a 5-2 Texas win.

Last season, Petrovic saw NHL action for the first time in five years, skating in one regular-season game and seven Stanley Cup Playoff contests for Dallas. He also appeared in eight Calder Cup Playoff games for Texas after posting 22 points (5-17=22) in 70 regular-season games.

The Edmonton, Alberta native was originally selected by Florida in the second round (36th overall) in the 2010 NHL Draft.

Texas begins its longest road trip of the season, a six-game journey over ten days, tonight when they face the Ontario Reign at 9:00 p.m. CT at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California. Catch all the action on AHLTV on FloHockey.

