Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 p.m.

November 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears return to action after the Thanksgiving holiday by taking a trip up I-78 for a road clash against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at PPL Center.

Hershey Bears (14-4-2-0) vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms (7-6-3-1)

Nov. 29, 2024 | 7:05 p.m. | PPL Center

Referees: Riley Brace (49), James Kraft (89)

Linespersons: Jud Ritter (34), Richard Jondo (55)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM, Capitals Radio

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream, Caps Radio 24/7

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:35 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears returned home to host the Laval Rocket on Wednesday, and quickly established the lead when Spencer Smallman scored 2:14 into the first period. Alex Limoges added a power-play goal during a 5-on-3 sequence at 12:26, before Rafael Harvey-Pinard struck late for Laval. Alex Barré-Boulet leveled the score early in the second period, but the Bears scored again with the man advantage late in the frame. After Logan Mailloux tied the game at 3-3 with a power-play goal for the Rocket early in third, Vincent Iorio scored the eventual game-winning goal at 10:24, and Ethen Frank added an empty-net goal to seal the game. The Phantoms are coming off a dramatic road win at Hartford on Wednesday that saw Lehigh Valley rally twice in the closing minutes of the game. Rhett Gardner tied the contest at 3-3 at 15:33, only to see Hartford's Anton Blidh score 11 seconds later to put the Wolf Pack up 4-3. Garrett Wilson knocked in the 4-4 score at 18:13. The Phantoms prevailed in overtime thanks to Samu Tuomaala's winning blast at 3:22 of the extra frame.

ROAD WARRIORS:

The Bears matched a franchise record for best point streak from the start of the season last Saturday with their 5-4 shootout win at Syracuse. With points in their first nine road contests (8-0-1-0), the Bears have equaled the 2006-07 team (8-0-0-1), and can add to the record with at least a point earned tonight. Since taking over behind the bench for the 2022-23 season, the Bears under Todd Nelson have gone an impressive 10-2-0-2 on the road at Lehigh Valley.

HOT OUT OF THE GATES:

Hershey enters tonight's game on a five-game point streak (4-0-1-0), and in that stretch, the Bears have scored the first goal of the game in each outing. Prior to the recent stretch, in Hershey's first 15 games, the team had notched the opening marker just five times. Hershey is 8-1-1-0 when tallying the game's icebreaker, with 10 different players collecting a first goal this season. Lehigh Valley has only scored first five times this season, which is tied for a league-low. The Phantoms own a 3-1-1-0 record when striking first, with one of those victories being a 2-1 decision at Hershey on Oct. 30.

PRISKIE POWER:

Hershey rearguard Chase Priskie comes into tonight's game with points in his last five contests. He's registered five points (2g, 3a) in that stretch, and now ranks second on the club in scoring among defenders, sitting one point behind Ethan Bear. All four of Priskie's goals this season have come on the power play, tying him with Charlotte's Trevor Carrick for the most power-play goals in the AHL among a defender this season. Priskie enters tonight's game just three assists from 100 in his AHL career. He did not play in Hershey's road victory at Lehigh Valley on Nov. 16, but logged an assist versus the Phantoms on Oct. 30.

SPECIAL TEAMS BATTLE:

Tonight's clash between the Phantoms will feature a formidable home versus road matchup on special teams, as Lehigh Valley boasts the second-best home power play unit in the league at 8-for-26 (30.8%) through eight home games, while Hershey owns the sixth-best road penalty kill in the league at 26-for-29 (89.7%) through nine road games. Last week, Hershey's road power play connected at a 4-for-11 (36.3%) clip through three games.

BEARS BITES:

Ethen Frank is tied for first in the AHL with 13 goals and is tied for fifth in overall scoring with 19 points...Ethan Bear leads all skaters in plus-minus with a +14 and is tied for 10th in scoring among defensemen with 11 points...Alex Limoges is tied for third in the AHL in power-play points (9) and power-play assists (7), and is two assists away from his 100th in pro hockey...Pierrick Dubé is second in the league with 68 shots on goal. He comes into tonight's game with points in three straight appearances (1g, 2a) and has points in four of his past five contests...Garrett Roe is tied for third in league shooting percentage among qualified skaters at 3-for-8 (37.5%) and is three games away from his 600th pro game...Vincent Iorio's game-winning goal on Wednesday marked his third career game-winner, and his first not earned in overtime...Hunter Shepard holds the league lead with 11 wins, minutes played (846:02) and ranks second with 340 saves...Hershey's next six games are versus divisional rivals, and the Bears own a 9-3-0-0 record versus the Atlantic Division this season...Matt Strome's next game will mark his 100th as a Bear.

ON THIS DATE:

Nov. 29, 2009 - Michal Neuvirth stopped 42 shots to earn a 5-0 shutout over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at GIANT Center. Despite being outshot 42-21, Hershey scored five times on Penguins goalie John Curry, including two goals from Boyd Kane. The win marked the start of a league-record 24-game home winning streak.

