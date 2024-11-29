Charlotte Takes First Game of Weekend Series, Defeats Iowa 5-3

November 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Iowa Wild rallied in the third period but came up short in a 5-3 defeat to the Charlotte Checkers at Bojangles Coliseum on Friday afternoon. Caedan Bankier, Gavin Hain, and Ryan Sandelin scored for Iowa in the loss.

Iowa scored first 15:35 into the opening frame when Michael Milne found Bankier in the middle of the ice off the rush for a forehand finish past Chris Driedger (25 saves). Reese Johnson also earned an assist on Bankier's goal.

Charlotte tied the game 1:01 later when Ryan McAllister elevated a loose puck over Dylan Ferguson (31 saves).

The Wild responded with 2:50 remaining in the period. Joseph Cecconi and Daemon Hunt combined to find Hain above the circles for a long-range finish through traffic.

Charlotte outshot Iowa 13-8 in the opening 20 minutes but the Wild carried a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.

Kyle Criscuolo knocked a backdoor pass from John Leonard home at 7:31 of the second period to tie the game.

Charlotte outshot Iowa 24-16 through two periods.

Rasmus Asplund took advantage of a bounce off a stanchion and scored on a wraparound to give the Checkers a 3-2 lead 4:40 into the third period.

Marek Alscher doubled Charlotte's lead at 7:15 with a wrister through the legs of a defender.

Sandelin pulled Iowa back within a goal with 6:43 remaining. Johnson found Sandelin in front of the Charlotte net and Sandelin squeezed a backhand effort through Driedger. Cameron Crotty picked up an assist on Sandelin's goal.

Asplund scored on an empty net with 13 seconds to play.

Charlotte outshot Iowa 36-28. The Wild finished 0-for-2 with the man advantage while the Checkers went 0-for-1 on the power play.

Iowa and Charlotte complete a weekend series at Bojangles Coliseum on Saturday at 3 p.m.

