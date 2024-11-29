Charlotte Takes First Game of Weekend Series, Defeats Iowa 5-3
November 29, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Iowa Wild News Release
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Iowa Wild rallied in the third period but came up short in a 5-3 defeat to the Charlotte Checkers at Bojangles Coliseum on Friday afternoon. Caedan Bankier, Gavin Hain, and Ryan Sandelin scored for Iowa in the loss.
Iowa scored first 15:35 into the opening frame when Michael Milne found Bankier in the middle of the ice off the rush for a forehand finish past Chris Driedger (25 saves). Reese Johnson also earned an assist on Bankier's goal.
Charlotte tied the game 1:01 later when Ryan McAllister elevated a loose puck over Dylan Ferguson (31 saves).
The Wild responded with 2:50 remaining in the period. Joseph Cecconi and Daemon Hunt combined to find Hain above the circles for a long-range finish through traffic.
Charlotte outshot Iowa 13-8 in the opening 20 minutes but the Wild carried a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.
Kyle Criscuolo knocked a backdoor pass from John Leonard home at 7:31 of the second period to tie the game.
Charlotte outshot Iowa 24-16 through two periods.
Rasmus Asplund took advantage of a bounce off a stanchion and scored on a wraparound to give the Checkers a 3-2 lead 4:40 into the third period.
Marek Alscher doubled Charlotte's lead at 7:15 with a wrister through the legs of a defender.
Sandelin pulled Iowa back within a goal with 6:43 remaining. Johnson found Sandelin in front of the Charlotte net and Sandelin squeezed a backhand effort through Driedger. Cameron Crotty picked up an assist on Sandelin's goal.
Asplund scored on an empty net with 13 seconds to play.
Charlotte outshot Iowa 36-28. The Wild finished 0-for-2 with the man advantage while the Checkers went 0-for-1 on the power play.
Iowa and Charlotte complete a weekend series at Bojangles Coliseum on Saturday at 3 p.m.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2024-25 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season at https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 29, 2024
- Checkers Earn Hard-Fought 5-3 Win against Iowa - Charlotte Checkers
- Comets Cool off T-Birds Offense & Snap Springfield Win Streak - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Charlotte Takes First Game of Weekend Series, Defeats Iowa 5-3 - Iowa Wild
- Comets Keep Winning, Beat Thunderbirds 3-2 - Utica Comets
- Sergei Murashov Reassigned to Penguins - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game Day Preview - CGY at MAN - Calgary Wranglers
- Wolf Pack Loan Blake Mclaughlin to ECHL's Bloomington Bison - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Blues Loan D Corey Schueneman to T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- T-Birds, Mercy Medical Center Partner to Sponsor I-91 Rivalry - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Columbus Blue Jackets Sign Forward Joseph Labate to One Year, Two-Way Contract - Cleveland Monsters
- Tickets Going Fast for Hat Giveaway & $2 Beer on Black Friday - Rockford IceHogs
- Bears Obtain Forward Jace Isley in Trade with Utica Comets - Hershey Bears
- Kings Recall Forward Andre Lee - Ontario Reign
- Blue Jackets Recall Goaltender Jet Greaves from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Boulton Loaned to Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Goaltender Matt Tomkins from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Dallas Recalls Alexander Petrovic - Texas Stars
- Gylander Reassigned to Grand Rapids, Alexander Reassigned to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- IceHogs Host Wolves Ahead of Six Game Road Trip - Rockford IceHogs
- Hockey Fights Cancer Night Set for Tomorrow at GIANT Center - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.